Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Superintendent Jody Wiggins receives a covid-19 vaccination from Marcia DePriest, a nurse at Northside Elementary School, during the district's vaccination clinic on Wednesday. The district collaborated with the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital to vaccinate more than 300 school employees on Wednesday and Thursday.

A total of 303 Siloam Springs School District staff members received the covid-19 vaccine during vaccination clinics on Wednesday and Thursday.

The district partnered with Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and hosted the clinic in Panther Arena at Siloam Springs Middle School, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins, who was among the first to receive the vaccine on Wednesday.

School nurses administered the Pfizer vaccine under the supervision of hospital employees. Another vaccine clinic will take place on Feb. 12, a flex day in the school calendar, so that school employees can get their second dose.

Approximately 45 to 50 percent of employees were vaccinated during the event, said Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick. About 55 percent of employees signed up to receive the vaccine, but some staff members had to postpone their vaccination because they had to quarantine or isolate since signing up while others changed their mind, Patrick said.

Substitute teachers and third party contractors who come into the school were also invited to take part in the clinic, Wiggins said.

"The school district is very appreciative to the hospital for partnering on this clinic with us and getting the vaccines for us," Wiggins said. "They have been a pleasure to work with and we are very grateful for their help with vaccinating our staff."