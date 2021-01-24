Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Quincy Efurd looks to make a play against Greenwood last Tuesday at Panther Activity Center. Greenwood defeated Siloam Springs 79-38.

RUSSELLVILLE -- Siloam Springs let Russellville's Jaidyn Koerdt get two open looks to start the fourth quarter and Koerdt made the Lady Panthers pay for it Friday night.

Koerdt made two three-pointers to start the fourth quarter as the Lady Cyclones regained the lead for good and pulled away for a 43-33 5A-West Conference victory at Cyclone Arena.

After Siloam Springs (10-5, 2-3) held Russellville (10-5, 4-0) to one point in the third quarter, the Lady Panthers left Koerdt in the corner for a three-pointer to open the fourth and she knocked it down for a 26-24 lead.

Siloam Springs turned the ball over and Koerdt hit another three-pointer from the opposite corner for a 29-24 lead. Koerdt would hit another three-pointer later in the quarter to give the Lady Cyclones a 10-point lead, and she scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth.

"You can't do that in a game where possessions are so critical where it's low scoring like that and they're taking a couple of minutes off the clock," Siloam Springs Coach Tim Rippy said. "Russellville did a good job of finding her and give her a lot of credit. She had a great fourth quarter."

It was Russellville's third win of the week after winning at Mountain Home on Tuesday and beating Greenbrier on Thursday in a makeup game.

"We're excited to be where we're at," Russellville Coach Ryan Koerdt said. "4-0 in this league, that's big for this team."

Siloam Springs meanwhile lost its second in a row.

Siloam Springs led 11-6 early after an early three-pointer and field goal by Mimo Jacklik, two baskets by Brooke Ross and a baseline jumper by Sydney Moorman.

Russellville closed the first half on a 16-6 run to lead 22-17 at halftime.

Lady Cyclones freshman Brenna Burk hit 3 three-pointers and scored all 11 of her points in the first half.

After Pe'lar Handie made one of two free throws to open the third quarter, Siloam Springs went on a 7-0 run to take a 24-23 lead going into the fourth.

Mia Hevener hit a three-pointer and Brooke Ross scored inside to pull within 23-22. Hevener scored on a putback to give the Lady Panthers a one-point lead.

Ross led Siloam Springs with 10 points, while Moorman had seven, Brooke Smith six, Mimo Jacklik and Hevener each with five.

The Lady Panthers will be back in action three times this week. Siloam Springs plays at Van Buren on Tuesday before hosting Alma at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a makeup game of a previous postponement. Siloam Springs will then host Vilonia at 7:30 p.m. on Friday for homecoming.

"Next week's huge for us," Rippy said. "Next week is critical for us to respond and get a couple of wins and hopefully respond and finish this first round potentially at 4-3. That would put us in the top four. If we slip up on one of those first two to finish out the first week, we're going to be in a dog fight, wind up being in a tie for that seed. It's going to be a huge week for us next week."

Russellville 43, Siloam Springs 33

Siloam Springs^11^6^7^9^--^33

Russellville^13^9^1^20^--^43

Siloam Springs (10-5, 2-3): Ross 10, Moorman 7, Smith 6, Jacklik 5, Hevener 5.

Russellville (10-5, 4-0): Koerdt 20, Burk 11, Handie 4, Velazquez 4, Ealy 2, Campbell 2.

Greenwood 79, Siloam Springs 38

Greenwood went on a 30-0 run in the first half to take control of Tuesday's game at Siloam Springs.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 7-5 in the first quarter, but pulled ahead 22-7 after the first and scored the first 13 points of the third to go up 35-7.

Greenwood led 53-12 at halftime and 73-21 going into the fourth quarter.

Kinley Fisher led Greenwood (11-3, 3-0) with 15 points, while Shea Goodwin, Abby Summitt and Megan Gray each had 11.

Mia Hevener led Siloam Springs (10-4, 2-2) with 10 points, while Mimo Jacklik had nine, Sydney Moorman seven, Brooke Smith five, Brook Ross, Reina Tiefel, Halle Herndandez each with two and Quincy Efurd one.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Mia Hevener looks to make a play as Russellville's Sara Velazquez defends during Friday's game. Russellville defeated Siloam Springs 43-33.