WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- On Monday, the West Siloam Springs board of trustees heard the annual independent audit report for the town from Robert St. Pierre, CPA PC, during the board of trustees meeting.

Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Jot Hartley recommended the board add an item on the next agenda to accept the audit report because there was not an action item on this month's agenda to accept the report.

"I think it's better to receive the report and look at it. If you have any questions you can contact Robert in the meantime," Hartley said.

St. Pierre, an accountant from Stilwell, Okla., said he has conducted audits for the town of West Siloam Springs for the last four years and on his 2021 audit, he issued the town a clean opinion.

A clean opinion is an unqualified auditor's report concerning an entity's financial statements according to accountingtools.com. A clean opinion shows the auditor's belief that the entity's financial statements accurately present the financial results, financial positions and cash flows, the website states.

When an auditor does not believe this is the case they may issue a qualified opinion, adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, the website states.

St. Pierre said the town has cash in the bank that totaled $1 million between governmental activities and the business activities. Liabilities for that $1 million added up to $176,000, St. Pierre said. While revenue was up, water was off a little bit, he said.

"I spent quite a bit of time with Keith (Morgan, director of public works) going over the water," St. Pierre said. "I think a big part of that, we saw a decrease last year from Cherokee Nation usage."

Mayor/Municipal Authority Chair Elaine Carr wondered if this was due to the casino's closure from March 17 to mid-June due to the coronavirus outbreak. St. Pierre believed it was due to not billing as much for water.

The accountant said he spent time crunching the numbers and it came down to the Cherokee Nation using less water. Overall St. Pierre said he was very pleased with how things went.

The board of trustees and municipal authority also discussed and voted on the following items:

• Approving the amended meeting minutes of the December 2020 board meeting. Amendments to the minutes included adding Resolution Number 2020-12-01 for the resolution governing authorized persons using the town credit card and Resolution 2020-12-02 regarding updates to the town's personnel handbook.

• Hearing reports from town officials: Kris Kirk, CPA; Police Chief Larry Barnett; Code Enforcement Waylon Chandler; Carr; Vice Mayor/Municipal Authority Vice Chair/Assistant Town Clerk Rhonda Wise; Hartley and Morgan.

• Approving General Fund purchase orders 34025-34093 totaling $180,692, EMS purchase order 119 totaling $20,060.

• Approving an emergency clause for emergency items that may come up after the agenda was created.

• Tabling a discussion on surplussing used fire arms and possible action to permit town officers the option to purchase them until a list of used fire arms could be compiled.

• Approving the hiring of a part-time janitorial/office support person.

• Approving Ordinance 2021-01-01 confirming the previous annexation under Ordinance #s 08-01-11, 11-10-01, 11-11-01, 11-06-01 and approving the re-annexation of the southeast portion of Northeast Section 36 Township 20 north range, 25 east due to a typo on the ordinances.

• Approving Ordinance 2021-01-02 confirming previous annexation under Ordinance #09-02-03 and re-annexing Dee Ann Janes' property located north of Pine St. Failed to get previous ordinance recorded.

• Approving Ordinance 2021-01-03 confirming previous annexation under Ordinance #06-05-97 and re-annexing George and Minnie Collins' property located on the north side of Highway 412 at the intersection of Moseley Road (possibly failed to get previous ordinance recorded).

• Approving Resolution 2021-01-01 establishing coronavirus related town employee time off policy to follow state guidelines regarding employee time off policy.

• Approving the minutes of the December 2020 municipal authority meeting.

• Approving purchase orders for December 2020: water purchase orders #'s 11839-11876 totaling $59,214; street purchase orders 1573-1581 totaling $22,826; meter purchase orders 680-683 totaling $151.

• Approving an emergency clause for emergency items that may come up after agenda was created.