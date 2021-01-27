Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Debbie Drittler (second from left) Karina Tun (center, and Alston Tun (second from right), accept the Jerry Cavness Non-Profit of the Year award from Arthur Hulbert (left), Chamber president and CEO, and Jimmy Allen (right), incoming Chamber board chair.

Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 91st annual banquet on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The hybrid event, which included social distancing and safety measures, took place both online and in-person at John Brown University's Simmons Great Hall.

In addition to the awards pictured below, David Pierson, who was unable to attend, received the Moose Van Poucke Volunteer of the Year award.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Katie Rennard (center) accepts the Outstanding Civic Leadership award from Arthur Hulbert (left), Chamber president and CEO, and Jimmy Allen (right) incoming Chamber board chair.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Superintendent Jody Wiggins (second from left), Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick (center) and Intermediate School Principal Justin Blanchard (second from right) accept the large business of the year award on behalf of the Siloam Springs School District, from Arthur Hulbert (left) Chamber president and CEO, and Jimmy Allen (right), incoming Chamber board chair.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Craig Taylor (center) accepts a Pioneer Citizen award from Arthur Hulbert (right), Chamber president and CEO, and Jimmy Allen, incoming Chamber board chair.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Stephanie Barr (center), owner of Prime Care Medical, accepts the small business of the year award from Arthur Hulbert (left), Chamber president and CEO, and Jimmy Allen, incoming Chamber board chair.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Shannon Osborne (second from left) and Kamaron Rackleff (second from right), of Moss Insurance, accept the medium business of the year award from Arthur Hulbert (left), Chamber president and CEO, and Jimmy Allen (right), incoming Chamber board chair.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Adam Bracks (second from left), Siloam Springs Regional Hospital CEO, and Cindy Ruffing (second from right), director of human resources, accept the Diamond Award, honoring the hospital for 25 years of Chamber membership, from Arthur Hulbert (left), Chamber president and CEO, and Jimmy Allen (right), incoming Chamber board chair.