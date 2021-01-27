The Siloam Springs Fire Department released its 2020 Operations Report on Thursday on the fire department's Facebook page.

During 2020, the fire department had a total of 2,911 incidents. Deputy Chief John Vanatta broke down the numbers for the Herald-Leader. Of the 2,911 calls only 87 were due to an actual fire, Vanatta said. The largest number of incidents were rescue and emergency medical services at 2,340, Vanatta said.

The other incidents were two incidents of overpressure rupture, explosion and overheat where no fire occurred; 43 hazardous condition incidents with no fire; 202 service calls which included public affairs like Halloween trick or treating, lift assists and standby for events; 109 good intent calls such as having firefighters called out where the situation had already been cleared; 121 false alarm and false calls; and seven severe weather calls, Vanatta said.

After this report was made available, the fire department went back through the year's reports and found that some incident reports were not included in the individual counts, Vanatta said. The deputy fire chief added that despite some individual reports not being listed, 2,911 was the correct number of incidents.

Incidents per month were highest in the summer time, Vanatta said. July saw the fire department handle 274 incidents and August firefighters handled 267 incidents, Vanatta said.

The rest of the months had fluctuating numbers. Those numbers are: 251 incidents for January; 226 incidents for February; 222 incidents for March; 174 incidents for April; 249 incidents for May; 251 incidents for June; 251 incidents for September; 226 incidents for October; 245 incidents for November and 258 incidents for December, Vanatta said.

Tuesdays had the highest number of calls with 437 calls, according to the operations report. Vanatta was quick to mention that it did not mean Tuesdays had the largest number of dangerous situations, just that Tuesdays had a larger number of total calls.

The rest of the week had 397 calls for Monday; 403 calls for Wednesday; 408 calls for Thursday; 422 calls for Friday; 410 calls for Saturday and 398 calls for Sunday, the report states.

Breaking down the calls per station, year to date, Fire Station Two had the highest number of calls year to date with 1,376 calls with Fire Station One receiving 727 calls and Fire Station Three with 725 calls.

Vanatta said releasing this report helps the public see what the fire department is doing.

"The fire department thinks it's important to share that information with the public and to share that transparency," Vanatta said.