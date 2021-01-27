Photo submitted John Brown senior Densier Carnes goes up for a shot as Wayland Baptist's Jibrael Washington during Saturday's game in Plainview, Texas. JBU defeated the Pioneers 72-67.

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- After 18 lead changes in the second half, freshman Noah Taylor's triple with just under four minutes to play gave the No. 22 John Brown University men's basketball team its final lead as the Golden Eagles hung on to a 72-67 win over Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Saturday afternoon inside the Hutcherson Center.

The close contest featured 22 lead changes and 10 tied scores, but it wasn't until the Golden Eagles (3-3, 3-3 Sooner Athletic Conference) closed out the contest on a 12-6 run that featured three defensive stops, two Taylor triples, and the visitors breaking the spell at the charity stripe. Junior Luke Harper and senior Densier Carnes combined to hit 4 of 5 free throws down the stretch after JBU had previous connected on just one of its first six attempts in the contest.

What placed the Golden Eagles in contention in the second half was a strong finish to the first period. Facing a game-high nine-point deficit, 27-18, senior Rokas Grabliauskas knocked down a triple, followed by a reverse lay-in from senior Densier Carnes -- jump-starting a 14-4 run over the final 3 minutes, 43 seconds of the first half. Carnes, sophomore James Beckom and junior Ira Perrier chipped in with layups over the stretch. But it was sophomore D.J. Ellis' buzzer-beating triple that really etched the momentum in John Brown's favor, as the transfer knocked down a 30-foot trey from the right side, giving the visitors a one-point lead at halftime.

After hitting 46 percent from the field in the first half, Harper scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half – and the Golden Eagles shot a blazing 63 percent (15 of 24) from the floor over the final 20 minutes of play. Ellis shot perfectly in the second half, hitting all four from the floor, including a triple to net nine points, as did Carnes.

The Pioneers (4-3, 3-2) were battled out on the boards by JBU, 31-24. The Golden Eagles turned 10 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points, and held Wayland Baptist without a single point in transition.

Carnes finished the contest with a team-best 17 points and nine rebounds, while Harper knocked down 15 points. In a reserve role, Ellis contributed 12 points, tying a career high, and added five rebounds and a game-high three thefts.

Devin Avent hit 6-of-10 from the field, including four triples, to lead the Pioneers with 20 points. Jordan Brannon, in addition to six assists, was the only other Pioneers to find double-figure scoring, finishing with 11.

John Brown will now look towards Thursday's big matchup – the culmination of a three-game road trip that ends in Oklahoma City with a matchup with Mid-America Christian. Tip is slated for 7:45 p.m. on Thursday evening inside the Gaulke Activity Center.

JBU women

The John Brown women's basketball team is scheduled to play its first game of the season at 6 p.m. Thursday against Mid-America Christian at the Gaulke Activity Center.

The Golden Eagles' first seven scheduled games, including five SAC games, were either canceled or postponed due to covid-19 issues.