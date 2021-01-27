50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1971

The Fire Chief's job was lowered to a Volunteer Basis and lower out of city limits utility charges were discussed, as was a possible low rent public housing project.

Councilman Chinn, Chairman of the Fire and Police Committee, reported on a meeting of his committee and made a motion, which was seconded by Moss, to abolish the office of full-time Fire Chief and that, effective Feb. 1, 1971, the Fire Department would be served by a part-time Fire Chief at $225 per month.

After discussion, the motion was passed with Councilman Hartley voting no.

The City Clerk informed the Council that the next item on the agenda was an Ordinance repealing the charge on all fire calls outside the City Limits. Councilman Moss made a motion, which was seconded by Chinn, that this Ordinance be tabled for further study. Mayor Henry said that, in the meantime, all fire calls would be answered by our local Fire Department. Mayor Henry called for a voice vote on this motion and it was approved unanimously.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1996

The John Brown University journalism department announced that juniors Andy Klungland, a journalism major from Sprague, Wash., and Michele Phillips, a journalism major from Holton, Kan., were selected for Dow Jones Editing internships during the summer.

As part of the Dow Jones Editing Internships program, both Klungland and Phillips worked at a major newspaper during the summer. Klungland, assistant editor for the "JBU Threefold Advocate that year, was scheduled to work at the "Columbus Dispatch" in Columbus, Ohio. Phillips, copy chief for the "Threefold Advocate," was scheduled to spend her summer at the Paducah Sun in Paducah, Ky.

Brian Brooks, a Dow Jones judge and journalism professor at the University of Missouri, said the judges were impressed with Klungland and Phillips and that the two had scored "near the top of the list" among the hundreds of entries. Klungland and Phillips joined JBU graduate Kristi Reimer, who earned an internship the previous summer.

Editor's note: Andy Klungland served as managing editor for the Herald-Leader from late 2000 to 2003.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2011

The tide turned for sixth-ranked Siloam Springs in the third quarter in a 50-44 victory against Greenwood.

The Panthers who trailed by as much as eight points in the first half, outscored Greenwood 18-6 in the third period to take the lead.

Perhaps the biggest play in the run was turned in by sophomore Austin Comiskey, who buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Siloam Springs a 32-24 lead entering the final period.

Siloam Springs was running the clock down and Comiskey stood alone at the top of the key. With around two seconds left he launched the shot, which hit nothing but the bottom of the net.

The Panthers also got two big baskets from senior Nicholas Eshnaur during a 13-2 run.

Kyle Teague scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers preserve the victory. Teague went 13 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Payton Henson added 17 points for Siloam Springs (15-2, 3-0), while Comiskey had six.