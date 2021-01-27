The unforgivable sin

Jesus, "I tell you, every kind of sin and slander can be forgiven, but blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven. Anyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, but anyone who speaks against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven, either in this age or in the age to come." Matthew 12:31-32 NIV

How would a "Christian" leader speak against the Holy Spirit? Well, let's see, "All Scripture is God-breathed." (2 Timothy 3:16). It is God the Holy Spirit who breathes the Scriptures into the ears or minds of the human authors.

When Trump said that he is a Christian but also said he has never repented because he said he has not sinned, he has called God the Holy Spirit a liar according to the God Breathed scripture, 1 John 1:10. Wouldn't that be blasphemy?

Ron Wood is a Christian leader in the NWA area. In his Herald-Leader article titled, "Time to pray for Trump" Jan. 23, 2019, he wrote, "In America, Donald Trump is our King Cyrus. If he is carnal or contentious, it's irrelevant. God chose him to lead us." So, what the Holy Spirit says is irrelevant?

The Spirit breathed 1 Corinthians 5:9-13, which commands believers NOT to have anything to do with someone who calls God a liar, is Wood telling people that's irrelevant?

Why do so many "Christians" believe Trump was God's choice? Where did Wood get that idea?

The Holy Spirit inspired Jeremiah to write, "The prophets are prophesying lies in my name. I have not sent them or appointed them or spoken to them. They are prophesying to you false visions, divinations, idolatries, and the delusions of their own minds."

Is Ron Wood propagating his own false delusion?

On Judgment Day if God asks, "Why in heaven's name did you join with the Proud Boys, the Boogaloo Boys, the Ku Klux Klan, the Nazis, and the White Supremacist Terrorists to support a sexually immoral, adulterer, greedy, slanderer, idolater, and swindler who calls me a liar?"

How would you answer? If you repent now you'll probably be OK.

I'm not sure about Ron Wood though, based on my understanding I don't think there's a snowball's chance in hell God will welcome him into heaven but, I don't speak for God so, take it with a grain of Holy Salt.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs