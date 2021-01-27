The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls outscored Springdale George 12-4 in double overtime to take a 49-41 victory on Monday inside Panther Activity Center.

George led 10-7 after the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers (4-11, 2-2) rallied to take a 27-24 lead going into the fourth quarter, but George evened things up at 34-34 at the end of regulation. The game was tied 37-37 at the end of the first overtime.

Emily Keehn led the Lady Panthers with 17 points, while Addison Pilcher scored 12, Bianca Jardon and Lexi Masters each with six, Isabella Anglin Rovira with five and Bailey Chopper three.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys dropped a 46-37 loss to Springdale George on Monday night.

The Wranglers led 12-6 after the first quarter and 33-10 at halftime.

George carried a 45-19 lead going into the fourth quarter and withstood a Siloam Springs comeback.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers (7-7, 2-2) with 16 points, while Eric Debler had six, Cameron Stafford and Silas Tugwell each with five, Cayden Hansen three and Mason Simmons two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls were defeated 46-26 at Bentonville Lincoln on Monday night.

Lincoln took a big lead, 22-6, after the first quarter and led 30-13 at halftime. The Lady Leopards led 37-20 going into the fourth quarter.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers (6-5) with 11 points, while Jaylin Harried had seven, Ruth Hansen five and Kaidence Prendergast three.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys saw their two-game winning streak snapped Monday with a 43-26 loss to Bentonville Lincoln.

Lincoln led 7-6 after the first quarter and 16-11 at halftime. The Leopards took a 28-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Gio Flores led the Panthers (3-9) with 12 points, while Jackson Still had six, Alec Pearson five and Kimber Haggard three.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls were defeated 26-14 at Bentonville Lincoln on Monday night.

The Lady Panthers (7-4) trailed 6-4 after the first period, 12-6 at halftime and 20-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Kenlee Moore and Madelyn Mehlburger each had four points to lead the Lady Panthers, while Natalie Perez, Reagan Bishop and Norah Perkins each had two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys picked up a 27-20 win over Bentonville Lincoln on Monday night at Panther Arena.

The Panthers (8-5) led 13-7 after the first quarter and 17-12 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 19-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 12 points, while Stewart Schwaninger had five, A.J. Moore and Tristan Anglin each with four and Eli Mann two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are scheduled to travel to Fayetteville Purple on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls travel to Fayetteville Woodland. The seventh- and eighth-grade boys are scheduled to host Fayetteville Woodland.