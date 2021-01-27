Vernon LeRoy Austin

Vernon LeRoy Austin, 69, of Decatur, Ark., died Jan. 25, 2021 at his home.

He was born Dec. 22, 1951 in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Forrest Austin and Edna Peterson Austin. He graduated from Decatur High School. He attended the University of Arkansas and John Brown University in Siloam Springs. He married Judith Diane Kelley on June 16, 1973. He was the president of Decatur State Bank for more than 35 years. He was an avid sportsman, who loved to hunt, fish and all outdoors sports. He was a member of Decatur Assembly of God.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Lyle Austin.

He is survived by his wife; sons, David Austin and wife Angela, and Paul Austin and wife Alyson, all of Decatur; six grandchildren; sister, Wanda Tormey and husband Jim of Decatur; and sister-in-law, Linda Austin of Decatur.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Decatur Assembly of God with Pastor Kirk Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery. For the visitation and funeral services, everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Davis Childre

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Davis Childre took his last flight on January 23, 2021. Bob was born May 8, 1928 in Douglas, Georgia to Frank and Muriel (Davis) Childre.

Lieutenant Colonel Childre was devoted to his family and his country. As a young boy he dreamed of flying and was able to accomplish this goal as a young Air Force Cadet and later as an Air Force Officer. He retired after 23 years of service and was a proud veteran. His many accomplishments include being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, and four Air Medals. After retirement he was the plant manager for Plycraft Garage Doors in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

His other goal in life was to marry the girl down the street, Dot Powers, and they had 71 years together and raised four children, who gave him several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed camping adventures with his children and grandchildren and playing golf, poker and bridge with friends. He was greatly loved and respected by all for his wry sense of humor and wonderful storytelling.

He is survived by his wife Dot and their four children: son, Robert Childre Jr. (Joyce), and daughters, Donna Mills (Jim), Paula Hunter (Bill) and Andrea Childre, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private family ceremony was held. The family wants to thank Bob and Dot's friends for all their love, support, and kindness during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob Childre's name can be made to Circle of Life Hospice.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Randall D. "Randy" Jackson

Randall D. "Randy" Jackson, 57, of Kansas, Okla., died Jan. 25, 2021 at his home.

He was born May 11, 1963 in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Ray Dean and Judy (Luper) Jackson. He was a police officer for West Siloam Springs, Okla., for more than 23 years and was involved in the community along with patrolling the Mosley Schools. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Watts, Okla.

Survivors include his parents Ray and Judy Jackson; his children Scott Jackson and wife Kimberly of Siloam Springs, Dallas Jackson and husband Dillon Rainbolt of Tahlequah, Okla., and Katie Paden and husband Joey of Tahlequah; 10 grandchildren; and sisters, Kim Tolman of Bentonville, Ark., and Tammy Martin of Leach, Okla.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Kansas Dome in Kansas, Okla. Everyone is encouraged to wear face masks and social distance. Burial will be at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, Okla.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Harold Wesley Keyser

Harold Wesley Keyser, 73, of Talihina, Okla., died Jan. 24, 2021 at St. Johns Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla.

He was born Nov. 24, 1947 in Lincoln, Neb., to Kenneth Robert and Gladys (Williams) Keyser. He married Mary Jane Kiser and was a camp post for Talihina State Park. Earlier in his life he was a field rep for Simmons Foods and a fabricator for Alternative Design.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Keyser.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; sons, Allan Keyser and wife Iris of Philippines, and Jon Keyser of Round Rock, Texas; daughter, Kim Brown and fiance Phillip Russell of Siloam Springs; brothers, Neal Keyser of Wisconsin and Don Keyser of Minnesota; sisters, Joann McIntosh, Patricia Wright, Dianna Stebbins and Evelyn Blackburn of Lincoln; and three grandchildren.

A memorial services will be at a later date.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Johnny Max McKain

Johnny Max McKain, 71, of Gentry, Ark., died Jan. 24, 2021 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born July 12, 1949 in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Roy V. McKain and Wanza Vogelmuth McKain. He graduated from Gentry High School. He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He married Carolyn Sullivan on July 26, 1968 in Gentry, Arkansas. He worked as a coal handler at SWEPCO. Johnny loved to work on, ride and drive trucks and motorcycles. He was a member of Orchard View Church in Colcord, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; son, Jon McKain of Gentry; daughter, Jodee McKain of Gentry; and four grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Gentry Cemetery with Pastor Greg Baskin officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Orchard View Church, 433 S. Larmon, Colcord, OK 74338.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Richard James Mohline

Richard James Mohline died on January 23, 2021 at the age of 90, at the Circle Of Life Hospice in Bentonville. Known as Dick to friends and family, Dick was born in Trenton, New Jersey on July 26, 1930. He met his wife Jane while working on the 1957 Billy Graham crusade, and was married on July 21, 1957; a marriage of 63 years.

Dick felt the calling to a life of ministry at the age of 21, pursued schooling at Moody Bible Institute, Wheaton College (B.A.), Gordon Conwell Seminary (Masters of Divinity), and attended Loyola University for a doctorate degree (honorary doctorate degree conferred).

Dick joined the United States military in 1953, serving stateside during the Korean War and Vietnam War, and completing the U.S. Army Chaplain School in 1960. After completing his M.Div, he remained stateside to serve veterans returning from war, working with those who were homeless on the streets of Los Angeles. and in various prisons and hospitals over the years.

In 1963, Dick joined the staff of Moody Bible Institute eventually becoming the Dean of Students, in 1970 helped start the Rosemead School of Psychology and Theology, serving as administrator and professor; was on staff with the Trinity Evangelical Divinity School 1976-1978 where is also helped start the North Shore Counseling Center; after retiring continued to work in academia at John Brown University. Throughout the years, with his wife Jane, they worked with various mission boards and churches, both in the U.S. and overseas. In his later years, he was a part of the American Legion Post 29, as he wanted to continue serving his community through volunteer work. He served on various boards including: Narramore Christian Foundation and The Center for Healthy Relationships.

He was athletic, loved friendly competition and could beat everyone at any game. Dick is known by all who have crossed his path as kind, friendly, always smiling, wise, and always willing to lend a hand or listen. When recently asked what he wanted to be remembered for, he said "I love to make people smile ... I feel I help share God's love for them."

Dick is survived by his wife, Jane; two daughters, Faith Berry and husband Keith Berry of Siloam Springs, Lynn Matuska and husband Kevin Matuska of Altoona, Pennsylvania; two sons, Richard Mohline and wife Julie Mohline of Surprise, Arizona, and James Mohline and wife Deborah Mohline, of Myrtle Beach South Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Virginia Vickery, Courtney Moor, Samantha Beeler, Jordan McCunn, Ryan Berry, Haley Seliga, Bee Fuller, Dan Morrow, Tasha Ponse, Joshua Mohline, and Luke Mohline; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Bill Mohline, sister Harriet, and brother John Mohline.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Community Christian Fellowship (CCF) in Siloam Springs, Dr. Gary Oliver giving the eulogy. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Visitation will be from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Community Christian Fellowship. For the visitation and funeral services, guests will be limited to 180 people and everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

William "Ted" Thurman

William "Ted" Thurman, 78, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 22, 2021 at his home.

He was born Feb. 23, 1942 in Talihina, Okla., to William Andrew Thurman and Audrey Mae Downing Thurman. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Carrie Cooper on Feb. 16, 1990 in La Mesa, Calif. They owned and operated Alliance Appraisal, LLC, where he worked as a real estate appraiser. They also owned Painted Desert Farm where they bred, trained, showed and sold miniature horses. Ted and Carrie moved to Siloam Spring in 2006. He was a member of New Life Church in Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Hayes; and brother, Baby Thurman.

He is survived by wife; two daughters, Terri Durand and husband Walter of Hampton Bay, N.Y., and Debbi Brown and husband Oliver of San Mateo, Calif.; three grandchildren; sisters, Billy Holt Ross and husband Ben of Proctor, Okla., and Cindy Kane of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and special brother-in-law, Bill Gibson of Westville, Okla.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Rev. Ben Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Sands Cemetery in Chewey, Okla. For the funeral service, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Childre

Keyser

McKain

Mohline

Thurman