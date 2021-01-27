Untreated hearing loss can affect more than your ears. It can also be harmful to your health.

Although hearing loss is more prevalent among seniors than in other populations, accepting hearing impairment as a natural part of aging can be detrimental to other aspects of your health. According to a study published in JAMA Otolaryngology -- Head & Neck Surgery in January 2019, untreated hearing loss is linked to a greater risk of other medical diagnoses, particularly depression and dementia.

The auditory link

For many older adults, depression is often the result of social isolation and loneliness. Untreated hearing loss can add to those feelings of isolation by discouraging you from engaging with others and in social activities. One survey by the National Council on Aging found that, among adults 50 and older with extensive hearing loss, individuals without hearing aids were 10 percent less likely to participate in regular activities and 8 percent more likely to report feelings of sadness.

Although the exact connection is unclear, dementia has also been repeatedly associated with untreated hearing loss. Some believe the struggle to process noise takes a toll on your brain, while others think hearing loss-related depression is to blame. Regardless of the root cause, there is evidence that cochlear implants help reverse cognitive decline in older patients.

Relief is within earshot

Hearing loss is highly treatable, but only about 20 percent of individuals in need seek help. You can prevent hearing-related health concerns from developing by discussing your options with a healthcare provider. Siloam Springs Internal Medicine offers comprehensive care, from routine and preventive health services to special needs. Helping you to maintain good health and wellness -- for a lifetime -- is our primary goal. Call 479-215-3070 today to schedule an appointment or visit NW-Physicians.com.

Common treatment devices include:

• Assistive listening devices amplify the noise from a venue's speaker and are often provided in public places, such as a church or theater.

• Cochlear implants are electronic devices implanted in the inner ear that produce sound, not just amplify it. They are used when hearing is severely damaged.

• Hearing aids are electronic instruments worn in or behind your ear that make sounds louder.

Are you losing

your hearing?

If you experience any of the following red flags, talk to your healthcare provider about having your hearing tested:

• Loved ones have spoken to you about your hearing loss.

• You find yourself frequently asking people to repeat themselves.

• You have difficulty hearing the TV, or people comment that your TV volume is too loud.

• You have to concentrate to hear what people are saying.

• You have trouble understanding someone speaking to you in a busy environment, in a small group setting, from behind you or from another room.

• You often do not hear the sound of your phone or doorbell ringing.

• You often feel as if people are mumbling when they speak.