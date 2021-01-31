Jan. 18
• Radarian Antwon Cobbs, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Lance Labby, 29, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree; assault - third degree; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest - refusal to submit to arrest; criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Tyler William Stroud; 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 19
• Kendall Allen Davis, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Matthew Joseph Hunley, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Dale Lee Hamilton, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 20
• Oswaldo Jose Nunez, 59, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with sexual assault in the third degree.
• Saylee Jay Calcott, 22, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Corey Wilson Hills, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Danny Ray Riley II, 34, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Ellis Cox Jr., 45, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; failure to appear x2.
• Alisha Lee Carrington, 41, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic battering - third degree.
• Carlos Alvarado, 24, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; improper use of evidences of registration; insurance required - minimum coverage; operating vehicle with no license plate; probation and parole white warrant; failure to appear x2.
• Jonathan Ivan Chavez, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Angelica Chaqueline Simmons, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Angel Rafeal Patena, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Carlos Ortiz Alvarado, 52, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; failure to appear; probation and parole white warrant.
• Ruthie Marie Fleig, 18, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 21
• Bryan Kelley Turner, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kasondra Lechelle Mahoney, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 22
• Luis Alfonso Menchaca-Torres, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jared Dewayne Calico, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 24
• Joshua Jay Ross, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Aaron Christopher Mcintire, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Keith Emerson, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile 16, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• David Keith Burmaster Jr., 35, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; criminal mischief in the second degree.