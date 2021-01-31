Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Atwoods purchased property at the 300 block of Highway 59 North two to three months ago, said Store Manager Billy Barry. The city board will vote on whether to approve the significant development permit during the city board meeting on Tuesday.

The city board will decide whether to approve Resolution 04-21 regarding a significant development permit for the construction of Atwoods' new location during Tuesday's city board meeting.

The home and ranch store is seeking to build a 63,170-square foot retail facility at the 300 block of Highway 59 North in order to move Atwoods to a larger location.

The permit was approved 7-0 by the planning commission during the meeting on Jan. 12, subject to the following approvals prior to issuing the building permit: Atwoods will file the associated lot consolidation survey; Atwoods shall dedicate off-site utility easements for sewer main extension via separate instrument (the city board will also vote to approve the dedication of utility easements during the meeting); Atwoods will make final typographical corrections to the landscape plan, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on Jan. 22.

Rhoads also said in a separate email the corrections had to do with some of the figures on the plans.

Atwoods Store Manager Billy Barry said the store has outgrown its present location, which is located at 1451 U.S. 412. The location also housed Walmart at one time, Barry said.

The new location will boast automatic doors; higher security and more spacing for extra cashiers. The current location only allows for two cashiers so social distancing guidelines can be met, Barry said.

Barry also said the new store will add additional staff. When asked how many, Barry said he was not sure.

The city board will also discuss and vote on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Jan. 19 city board meeting.

• Budget amendment to transfer $12,000 from the Operations fund to the Capital fund to replace a scan tool that reads fault codes for large trucks. Fault codes are what causes the check engine light to come on and the tool will display what the code means.

• Purchase contract for the street division to purchase a Kenworth flatbed dump truck from MHC Kenworth for $91,750.

• Purchase contract for the solid waste division to purchase a Volvo wheel loader from Scott Equipment Company for $160,537.

• Budget amendment for the Police Department Capital budget to include insurance reimbursements from the Arkansas Municipal League in the amount of $32,100 for two police vehicles that were involved in motor vehicle accidents and deemed total losses by Arkansas Municipal League insurance adjusters.

• Lease agreement renewal with Siloam Springs Youth Baseball.

Contracts and approvals

• Change order with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company Inc. in the amount for $538,066.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-01 concerning the annexation of 30.03 acres of 14505 North Country Club Road on its third reading, then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Staff Reports

• December 2020 financials.

• Administrator's report.