The Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation department's annual Daddy Daughter Dance has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post on the city's Facebook page on Wednesday.
Parks and recreation staff tried to adjust to the event to comply with Arkansas Department of Health directives but could not safely accommodate the usual amount of participants the event brings, the post states.
The city hopes to host the event again in 2022, the post states.
