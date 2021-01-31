ON TAP

Monday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Oklahoma City^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Fulbright^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Fulbright^6:45 p.m.

Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Van Buren at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Van Buren at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

5A-West Conference Meet in Conway^10 a.m.

Thursday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Southwest^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Southwest^6:45 p.m.

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Central Christian^6 p.m.

JBU men at Central Christian^7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Langston^2 p.m.

JBU men at Langston^3:45 p.m.

