ON TAP
Monday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Oklahoma City^6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.
Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Fulbright^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Fulbright^6:45 p.m.
Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Van Buren at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Van Buren at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
5A-West Conference Meet in Conway^10 a.m.
Thursday's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Southwest^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Southwest^6:45 p.m.
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Central Christian^6 p.m.
JBU men at Central Christian^7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Langston^2 p.m.
JBU men at Langston^3:45 p.m.
