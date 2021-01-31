Fayetteville Purple hit a pair of free throws with 5.5 seconds left to take a 31-30 win over the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls on Wednesday night in Fayetteville.

Purple led 7-5 after the first quarter and 15-13 at halftime. Purple carried a 23-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led Siloam Springs (4-12, 2-3 Northwest Arkansas Conference) with 15 points, while Lexi Masters scored six, Bianca Jardon and Isabella Anglin-Rovira each with four and Bailey Chopper one.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys lost 45-34 to Fayetteville Purple on Wednesday night in Fayetteville.

The game was tied at 11 after the first quarter and Siloam Springs led 18-17 at halftime.

Fayetteville took a 28-25 lead going into the fourth quarter, where it outscored the Panthers 17-9.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers (7-8, 2-3) with 15 points, while Cayden Hansen scored seven, Silas Tugwell six, Nolan Wills three, Mason Simmons two and Eric Debler one.

Eighth-grade girls

Fayetteville Woodland defeated the Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls 40-10 on Thursday in Fayetteville.

The Lady Colts led 15-2 after the first period, 27-8 at halftime and 39-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers (6-6) with eight points, while Reese Sutulovich had two.

Eighth-grade boys

Fayetteville Woodland defeated the Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys 48-27 on Thursday at Panther Arena.

Woodland led 15-4 after the first quarter and 27-10 at halftime. The Colts led 38-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Gio Flores led the Panthers (3-10) with 11 points, while Jackson Still had four, Landon Fain and Mikey McKinley each with three and Kimber Haggard, Dane Marlatt and Alec Pearson each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

Fayetteville Woodland handed the Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls a 36-29 loss on Thursday in Fayetteville.

The Lady Colts led 11-7 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs (7-5) rallied to tie the game at 13-13 at halftime.

Woodland outscored the Lady Panthers 17-4 in the third quarter to take a 30-17 lead going into the fourth.

Natalie Perez led the Lady Panthers with 10 points, Kenlee Moore and Norah Perkins each with five, Cenzi Johnson and Reagan Bishop each with four and Haley Thomas one.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys lost 43-24 to Fayetteville Woodland on Thursday night at Panther Arena.

Woodland led 12-6 after the first quarter and 27-11 at halftime before taking a 38-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led the Panthers (7-6) with 11 points, while Eli Mann had three, Tristan Anglin, Jack O'Brien, A.J. Moore and Jayden Hooton each with two and Bennett Naustvik and Cole Pittman each with one.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are scheduled to host Springdale Lakeside on Monday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Bentonville Fulbright. The seventh- and eighth-grade boys will travel to Fulbright.