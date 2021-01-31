Residents will have the chance to clean out their winter junk at the annual Spring Clean Up planned March 29, 30, 31 and April 1.

Approved items will be picked up on regularly scheduled trash days, according to the city website. Residents are asked to have their items at the curb no later than 7 a.m. and not before Saturday, March 27, the site states.

Items that will be accepted include artificial Christmas trees, chairs, couches, entertainment centers, old above ground pools, mattresses, box springs, sinks, tubs, lawn furniture and large toys, the site states.

Building materials will be accepted but will be limited to two cubic yards, or about the same size as a normal pickup bed, the site states.

Items which will not be accepted include tires, hazardous materials such as paints, pesticides and cleansers, tree stumps, concrete slabs, glass, air conditioners, freezers or refrigerators with Freon, tire rims and electronics, the site states. Those items should be taken to the Benton County Satellite Drop-off located at 1108 E. Ashley, behind the animal shelter, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month, the site states.

Items will not be picked up from empty lots, businesses, apartments, condos, multi-unit complexes (including three or more units), non profits and industry, the site states.

Rules and regulations are as follows:

• Residents must place their items on the curb by 7 a.m. on their regularly scheduled trash day the week of March 29. Once crews have been down a customer's street they will not return.

• Do not place items out before Saturday March 27, 2021.

• Items must be placed within five to six feet of the curbside, the city asks items not to be placed on alleys or side streets. Crews will also not collect materials from inside customers' homes.

• Do not place under power lines or tree limbs or within four feet of any other object or materials on the ground.

• Do not block the right-of-way in streets, sidewalks or access to mailboxes.

• Qualified items placed at curbside will be removed. City staff is not responsible for any materials left at curbside not intended for removal or do not qualify for removal.

More information is available on the city website, siloamsprings.com, or by calling 479-524-8512 or emailing [email protected]