Photo submitted Mid-America Christian's McKenzi Lamer drives to the basket past John Brown University forward Tarrah Stephens during Thursday's game in Oklahoma City. Mid-America Christian defeated John Brown 88-71 in the Golden Eagles' 2021 season opener.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Golden Eagles showed strong promise by etching out a 41-33 scoring advantage in the second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome a first-half deficit of 25 points as the John Brown University women's basketball team fell at Mid-America Christian (Okla.) by an 88-71 final on Thursday evening inside the Gaulke Activity Center.

It was JBU's season-opening game after several postponments and cancelations because of covid-19 protocols.

Junior Marta Matamala hit 4 of 6 behind the arc while sophomore Tarrah Stephens hit 4 of 7 from the field to contribute 14 and 10 points, respectively, in the second half. After allowing the host Evangels (7-1, 4-0 Sooner Athletic) a nearly 60 percent clip from the field in the first 20 minute, the JBU defense clamped down, holding MACU to just 36 percent in the second half.

Bridging the third and fourth quarters, the Golden Eagles (0-1, 0-1) finally found their offensive efficiency. Facing a 70-47 deficit with just over two to play in the third stanza, the visitors rode a pair of Taylor Fergen triples and hit 6 of 7 from the field over a 5:28 span to piece together a 17-5 run -- pulling within 11, 75-64.

Unfortunately, the Evangels held John Brown to a 2 of 10 clip over the final six minutes of play to extend their lead back out to 19 in the final minutes of action.

Stephens led all players with 21 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals, recording her fifth-career 20-point outing. Matamala finished 5-of-9 from behind the arc, posting 17 points. Fergen hit four triples, ending the contest with 13 points in the setback.

Freshman Natalie Smith had a strong collegiate opener, notching nine points and four assists.

The first half featured the visitors shaking off 354 days without intercollegiate competition, while Mid-America Christian already featured seven games under its belt. John Brown shot just 10 of 33 in the first half (33 percent) and committed 16 turnovers. The Evangels hit 20 of 24 and carried a 25-point lead, 55-30, into the intermission. MACU eventually finished with 27 points off John Brown's 20 turnovers.

Ossyana Ozoani and Presley Payahsape led the hosts with 20 points apiece, combining for a 14 of 26 effort from the field. Lexi Hernandez (14) and McKenzi Lamer (12) each finished the evening in double-digit scoring.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to return to action on Saturday at home against Science and Arts of Oklahoma. Results were not available at presstime.

The JBU women are scheduled to play at Oklahoma City on Monday.

• • •

The JBU men's game at Mid-America Christian on Thursday and home game Saturday against Science and Arts was postponed. Instead, the JBU men moved up their game against Oklahoma City from Monday to Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.