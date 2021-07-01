Gentry teen charged as adult in Siloam Springs killing

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old as an adult in connection with the fatal shooting of another person Friday night in Siloam Springs.

Francisco Ochoa of Gentry is charged with murder in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act, battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

Ochoa is accused of shooting and killing Kathrine Pembleton during Friday's incident. Pembleton was pronounced dead at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, according to the probable cause affidavit, which didn't provide her age.

Another person, a 17-year-old girl, was injured in the shooting. She was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, treated and released, according to the affidavit.

Ochoa appeared in court Monday for his bond hearing. Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith set his bond at $750,000.

A woman called 911 just before midnight Friday saying her daughter's friends had been shot. Siloam Springs police and fire medical personnel went to 817 B Whiterock St. and provided aid to the victims, according to the affidavit.

The woman's daughter, a 17-year-old, told police a woman she identified as Karla Martinez had been arguing with a friend of hers over some clothing. The girl suggested to Martinez she come to her house, according to the affidavit.

A witness -- another 17-year-old girl -- told police she, Pembleton and the other shooting victim were sitting on the tailgate of a pickup outside the Whiterock Street home. That's when a car drove by without its lights on, then turned around. While passing the home again, someone in the car fired four to six shots, according to the affidavit.

Police searched Ochoa's car and found numerous shell casings which appeared to be of the same brand as a shell casing found at the scene of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Bryan Sexton, chief deputy prosecutor, recommended Ochoa's bond be set at $750,000, telling Smith he had concerns about Ochoa being a danger to the community.

Rita Smith, deputy public defender, said Ochoa is a lifelong resident of the area. She said he's a senior in high school and has a job. He isn't a flight risk and has a lot of ties to the community, she said.

Ochoa's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 2 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

"Francisco, I don't know if any of this is true, but, if so, you probably crossed a line that you didn't want to," Smith said.

Ochoa will be held in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center until his 18th birthday, which is Nov. 29.

Martinez, 18, of Decatur, told police she and Ochoa went to the Whiterock Street house together Friday night and were there for some time. She said as soon as they went to leave, Ochoa pulled out a gun, according to the affidavit.

Martinez told police she hid the gun Ochoa used so he wouldn't get in trouble, but added she felt "horrible" after it happened, according to the affidavit. She told police she'd hidden the gun in her attic, and police later found a pistol in the place she described, according to the affidavit.

Martinez was arrested in connection with hindering apprehension and tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against her.

Sexton requested Martinez's bond be set at $200,000, which Judge Smith agreed to do. Martinez's arraignment is also scheduled for Aug. 2.

Lora Noschese, chief deputy public defender, told the judge Martinez graduated high school and lives with her parents.