Community Digest

American Legion Post 29 Carnival

The American Legion Post 29 will hold its annual carnival from July 7-10 at the property between East Quarter Road and U.S. Highway 412.

Hours for the carnival will be 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The cost will be $1 per ticket; $25 for an armband to ride every ride on Wednesday and Thursday and $30 for the same armband on Friday and Saturday.

Parking will be $1 per carload and the entrance will be located on 412 and the exit will be located on East Quarter Road. For more information please contact J.W. Smith at 479-549-4448.

Police and Fire Bike Safety Event

The Siloam Springs Police and Fire Department will host a one day Police and Bike Safety Event for ages 8-11 years old. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at the Siloam Springs City Lake Bike Park.

Participants must provide their own bicycle, proper safety equipment, and must possess basic bicycle riding skills. All participants will need to be dropped off and picked up at Siloam Springs City Lake Bike Park.

Registration is limited. Visit https://seam.ly/s5ioad7U to sign up.

WSS Fire Department Dinner

The West Siloam Springs Rural Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual dinner at 6 p.m. July 10. People can come and pay their fire dues and have a hamburger or hot dog, as well as check out the fire trucks and stations and meet the fire fighters. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, anyone wishing to get their meal to go may do so. For more information please call 918-422-1240 or email [email protected]

Siloam Springs Writers Guild to hear ambassador

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road, Siloam Springs. Enter from the west side parking area. The speaker for the evening will be Obi Olufemi Alao, United Nations Art Ambassador for Nigeria. He will speak on "Inspiration for Our Creativity." The public is welcome to attend. The monthly assignment topic for prose and poetry is "A Pleasant but Dangerous Distraction." Prose is up to 750 words, Poetry is a Rondeau. Entries must arrive by email to [email protected] between June 20 and July 1. The quarterly youth topic is "These are a Few of My Favorite Things," for prose and poetry to be sent in by the same date.

The Writers will be holding a book signing and sale with their published authors on Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Burlap and Lace, 702 S. Mt. Olive, Siloam Springs.

The Annual Roy Chesney Poetry Contest will welcome entries up to Aug. 31 on the topic "A Coming Storm." This poetry contest is open to anyone living within ten miles of Siloam Springs. Entries are to be emailed to [email protected] More information is available at https://www.sswritersguild.org.

Portion of Dogwood Springs Trail closed

City crews will block part of Dogwood Springs Trail behind La-Z-Boy ballfields on Lincoln Street. This will allow staff to upgrade the transmission line and is projected to take about four weeks.

Celebration of First Responders

The Siloam Springs Rotary Club will have a ceremony at 1 p.m. on July 17 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater to celebrate the Siloam Springs Fire Department. Speeches will be given by incoming Rotary District Governor Kevin Merrill, State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87); Fire Chief Jeremey Criner; Deputy Fire Chief John Vanatta and outgoing Siloam Springs Rotary Club President Tim Davis. Deputy A demonstration on how firefighters had to change suiting up during coronavirus calls and a presentation of a plaque to the fire department by Merrill, Davis and incoming Siloam Springs Rotary President Stanley Church. For more information please contact Larry Kenmore at 913-705-0983 or [email protected]

Fall Sports Registration

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is now taking registrations for all fall sports. Early registration will last through May and go through the summer. Parents can register their child online or find more information at www.bgcwbc.org. Registration cost is $60 per child.

Sports offered include cheer leading for kindergarten through seventh grade, girls volleyball for third through sixth grade, flag football for kindergarten through sixth grade, and tackle football for second through sixth grade.

Senior Center Reopening

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity & Wellness Center is open. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required, even for those who are vaccinated, and social distancing of six feet will be enforced. Upon entering the building, temperatures will be taken and hand sanitation will be required. Dining in the building will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required due to limited seating. Call 479-524-5735 by 10 a.m. The center will continue to offer curbside meals for pickup but the new time frame is from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please visit the center's Facebook page complete re-opening guidelines.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at The Assembly, 2909 Cheri Whitlock Dr. Celebrate Recovery is a program for people in all kinds of habits and hangups. Anyone wanting more information may contact Rhonda Gentry at 479-215-6311.

Master Naturalists Accepting Applications

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group, socially distanced field time is also planned. For more information, visit nwamn.org.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. Game prices are very reasonable and the chances to win are great. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Bookstore at the Library

The Bookstore at the Library is open on Monday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The bookstore seeks donations of good used books, CDs, and DVDs. For extra large donations, an appointment is needed; please phone 479-524-6074 and leave a call-back message. The bookstore features good books in all genres for all ages, CDs and DVDs, most priced under $2.

Friends of the Library, which operates the bookstore, seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected]

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.