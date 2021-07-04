Education Notebook

Siloam Springs resident makes Dean's List at Arkansas State University

JONESBORO -- Siloam Springs resident Julie Kelly made the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Arkansas State University. The Dean's List includes students with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6 to 3.99. The list recognizes undergraduate students who achieved the highest GPA while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.

Siloam Springs resident makes Dean's Honor Roll at Rogers State University

CLAREMORE, Okla, -- Siloam Springs resident Brooklyn Buckminister made the Dean's Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Rogers State University. To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average.

Siloam Springs resident makes Dean's Academic Honor List at Baylor University

WACO, Texas, -- Siloam Springs resident Noah N. Slater made the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2021 semester at Baylor University. Slater is a student in Baylor's College of Arts and Sciences.

The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean's List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

Siloam Springs resident graduates Magna Cum Laude from Baylor University

Noah Norman Slater, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Baylor University's College of Arts and Sciences in May 2021.

Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies May 6-8 at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River

President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D presided over the outdoor ceremonies that honored nearly 2,800 spring 2021 Baylor graduates as well as more than 4,700 May, August and December 2020 graduates whose ceremonies were cancelled or held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commencement ceremonies also were the first held outdoors at Baylor since May 27, 1955, when graduation was held in what was then called Baylor Stadium (later renamed Floyd Casey Stadium).