JBU men's basketball signs three

John Brown University head men's basketball coach Jason Beschta announced the signings of Boaz Camp, Payton Guiot and Latrell Maitland on Monday for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Boaz, a prep standout, Guiot, a transfer, and Maitland, a former National Basketball League (England and Wales) join 18 returners from the shortened 2020-21 season. Last season, the Golden Eagles finished with an 8-7 overall mark and a 6-6 record in Sooner Athletic play. JBU picked up a 66-55 win at Wayland Baptist (Texas) in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals before bowing out to eventual SAC champion Science & Arts (Okla.) in the semifinals, 88-83. Beschta's squad returns All-SAC first teamer and honorable mention All-American Densier Carnes and last year's SAC Defensive Player of the Year, senior Ira Perrier. A year removed from an All-America third team selection, senior Luke Harper earned SAC second-team accolades last season.

"As we head into next season returning such a strong and experienced team, we already have so much to be excited about," Beschta said. "Each of the three student-athletes bring something different and needed to our team, and they will all make an immediate impact on our program."

Boaz Camp

A three-year letterwinner at Tulsa's Regent Preparatory School under former Siloam Springs coach head coach Kerwin Dees, the three-sport athlete (football, tennis) joins the Golden Eagles after a senior campaign that saw the 6-foot-8 big man average nearly a double-double per night, finishing the year with 15 points and nine boards per game. While setting the program's single-season rebounding record, Camp helped the Rams capture a pair of regional championships. The Tulsa native set a single-game best in his senior season, scoring 22 points and adding 12 rebounds and three assists in one contest.

"Boaz has such a tremendous future ahead of him," Beschta said. "He brings a size and strength that will allow him to really push our other posts to get better. Boaz brings more than just size, as he possesses such an incredible toughness and drive to push himself and his teammates. He will dive on the floor for a loose ball, will battle to chase down a rebound and will bang with others in the paint. He can score around the rim and has a nice touch from the perimeter. I don't think that people will recognize his game in a couple of years, because Boaz has a chance to be a special player."

Payton Guiot

Guiot transfers to John Brown after a pair of seasons at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla., under head coaches Ja Havens and Mark Downey. Over his two years with the RiverHawks, the 6-foot-1 guard played in 37 contests and averaged 2.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists a night. Guiot posted a personal best 12-point outing on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor versus Central Oklahoma on Feb. 21. He finished his sophomore campaign shooting 41 percent from the floor and 39 percent behind the arc. Before competing with Link Year Prep (Mo.), the Paragould native spent two seasons at Greene County Tech under head coach and father Jeff Guiot, where the standout earned back-to-back All-State honors. In his senior season, he poured in a career-best 48 points en route to averaging 21 points, four assists, four rebounds and nearly four steals per game as a senior while shooting 43 percent from long range.

"Payton will be one of the best three-point shooters in our league, but he is more than just a shooter," Beschta said. "He has the ability to create shots for himself or teammates, can finish at the rim and is a tough on-ball defender. Payton will provide us with some additional veteran play and leadership and will fit seamlessly into our program."

Latrell Maitland

From across the pond, Maitland comes to Siloam Springs after four seasons with the Reading Rockets of the National Basketball League (England and Wales) under head coach Alan Keane. In his final season with the Rockets, Maitland, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 10 minutes, 3.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 10 games played. In 2018, the native Londoner earned the U16 Most Valuable Player honors and helped his squad to a conference title in 2017.

"Latrell is so good at creating with the ball in his hands and pushing the tempo," Beschta said. "He is strong with the ball and sees the floor so well, and he has such a special ability find this teammates. Latrell is a tenacious on-ball defender and plays with such a contagious passion and enthusiasm. He has been coached at a high level, and he possesses a deep understanding of the game. Latrell is going to be a special player."