Kirk returns to lead Comets football program

Meet new Kansas (Okla.) Comets football coach Warren Kirk.

Kirk was hired in April by the Kansas School Board, replacing former coach Jimmy Dushane, who coached the team for four seasons. The Comets went 18-22 under Dushane and advanced to the Oklahoma Class 2A playoffs in 2019 and 2020.

Kirk is a 2004 graduate of Kansas, where he was a three-sport athlete including playing fullback and linebacker in football. He also played basketball and baseball. He played football at Northeastern Oklahoma State University in Tahlequah, Okla., graduating in 2008.

He then coached as an assistant coach with Kansas for two seasons before moving to Jay, Okla., as an assistant in 2013. In 2016 was named head football coach at Jay, where he coached three of his nephews in football. At Jay, he compiled a record of 22-24 overall, including a district championship in 2017.

On taking the Kansas job, Kirk said, "The opportunity arose for me to come home and I felt like the timing was right for me to take it."

Kirk said the early weeks on the job have been a learning process for him and the players.

"Right now the players and I are getting to know each other, and they are learning my expectations of work ethic, discipline and commitment as a Kansas Comets football player," Kirk said. "We're going to have a relatively young, but talented, team so it's hard to predict the outcome of the season. Of course we are hopeful to reach the playoffs and I expect we will if everything comes together. We've had a good turnout this summer and I have been proud of the kids through spring football and the first few weeks of Summer Pride."

Kirk said attendance at Summer Pride has been higher than what there has been in recent years.

"The kids are eager to learn and improve," he said. "We are going to try to balance out the pass and the run games more than what they may have done in the past, but will adjust as needed to whatever is likely to bring us the most success against a particular opponent."

Kirk played at Kansas under legendary coach Jon Hanna from 2000 to 2003.

"While our playing scheme is going to be more modernized, I do want to bring back that same hard-nosed, aggressive approach we played with, especially on defense," Kirk said. "Our team's discipline on the field is hopefully going to look a lot more like my playing days as well. We want our boys to leave our program as successful men of character. I believe that if we are able to do those things we will be back to the routine hosting of playoffs that Kansas is used to."