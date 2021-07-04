Obituaries for July 4, 2021

Wanda Straub

Wanda Straub, 85 years old, of Siloam Springs Arkansas, passed away on June 28th in Fremont, California.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 9th at 11:00 for Visitation, 12:30 for the Service at the Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of The Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd in Fremont. Burial will follow at Irvington Memorial Cemetery, 41001 Chapel Way. Luncheon to follow.

Wanda was born to Burley and Cleta Speed on October 10, 1936. She went to school in Siloam Springs Arkansas. She married Lynn Scott in 1952, later divorced. She married John Straub in 1970 until his untimely death in 2008. She always worked hard to give her children a good life. For many years she worked more than one job, always making sure her children were taken care of. She made many lifelong friends along the way, who adored her lovely home and amazing hospitality. Everyone knew they were always welcome, young and old alike. There was always fun, games, and delicious food to share. She was the "Bestest Granny" to all!

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Dorothy Rankin, Betty Duncan and brothers David and Lonnie Speed.

Wanda is survived by her four children, Kevin and Brenda Scott of Siloam Springs, Bryon and Nancy Scott of Salt Lake City, Starla and Pat Dillabough of Chilliwack, British Colombia and Kerri and Darrell Brewer of Newark, California. She is also survived by her sister Freda Gibbs of Siloam Springs. Wanda was blessed with 10 Grandchildren and many Great and Great Great Grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Darrell Brewer, Bryon Scott, Taylor Scott, Kyle Hoff and Pat Dillabough.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Loving Staff of Aegis of Fremont for the love and care of our mother. We also want to thank Vitas Hospice for their love these last few months.

In Lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone with Dementia today or donate to the Alzheimer's Association in Wanda Straub's name to help fight this terrible disease.

James Edward Woodham

James Edward Woodham, 72, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Earlene Howard Circle of Life Home in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Dec. 23, 1948, in Alexandria, La., to Jesse Woodham and Lucille Singletary-Woodham.

He married Patricia Terherst-Woodham in Many, La., on Feb. 11, 1982. They traveled from Louisiana to Northwest Arkansas to serve the local community and shared many loving memories together.

He retired as a maintenance mechanic from the Veteran's Healthcare System of the Ozarks; but in his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors. He was an avid farmer, bow hunter, fisherman, and loved to garden with his grandson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son James E. Woodham Jr.

He is survived by his wife of the home; son Jesse Woodham and wife, Zaida of Siloam Springs; daughter, Crystal Woodham-Kincheloe and husband, Billy of Siloam Springs; two brothers, Wayne Woodham and wife, Vicki of Leesville, La.. and James "Rocky" Willard and wife, Carolyn of North Port, Ala.; four grandchildren and many other loved ones.

A wake was held Friday, July 2, 2021 at The Sanctuary United Pentecostal Church of Lincoln, Ark.

Graveside services were held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Farewell Cemetery of Green Forest, Ark., with David McBride and Kenny Asbury officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.