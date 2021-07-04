OPINION: Thomas family summer vacation

Happy Fourth of July!

I'm sure many of you are reading our paper today and getting ready for a patriotic celebration with all the fixings: burgers, hot dogs, cold beverages and fireworks! Be safe everyone as we celebrate the greatest country in the world on its birthday.

This morning, my little family and I are on the way to the Orlando, Fla., area to take what I would consider the vacation of a life -- Walt Disney World. We'll be at Disney all week. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, STAR WARS! -- all of it. We are super excited to do this and get some much-needed time away.

I haven't been to Disney World since the fall of 2002. I was a junior at LSU, and our student media team were headed to a conference in the Orlando area. One of our staff reporters at The Reveille, our student newspaper, was a former employee at Disney World and arranged for us to get tickets to "Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party" in the Magic Kingdom.

There were a limited amount of tickets sold for the event, which meant the park itself was not crowded and there were virtually no lines for any rides.

Can you imagine that? Walking right up to Space Mountain and there's no line! It was a fun night.

Prior to that night in 2002, I had been to Disney's parks before as a kid. I was born on the Florida Space Coast and we have a lot of family in the Tampa area. Disney's changed a lot since then, and I am looking forward to all of it.

On the back end of this trip, we are going to the beach and take in a Tampa Bay Rays game in St. Petersburg. Of course our readers know of my love for Major League Baseball, so this was a must.

The Rays play at the infamous Tropicana Field, which opened in March of 1990. It was originally built to try and attract a Major League team with fledgling attendance, and for a while it looked like the San Francisco Giants might move to Tampa.

That didn't happen and in 1998 the expansion Devil Rays came into existence.

The Trop is an interesting looking dome from the outside with some odd exterior designs. Look it up to see what I am talking about if you haven't seen it.

It's an OK facility but certainly not one with all the bells and whistles and there is a cry for the Rays to get a new domed stadium -- in the Tampa area or elsewhere.

On Saturday, a huge group of the Thomas family will be gathering in the Tampa area to celebrate my grandmother's 95th birthday. I feel blessed that we get to take this trip.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.