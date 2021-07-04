Sutulovich announces commitment to Air Force

Attending the Air Force Academy is a childhood dream for Jace Sutulovich.

And the dream will soon be a reality.

Sutulovich, a senior offensive lineman at Siloam Springs, verbally committed to play football for the Air Force Academy, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

When reached Wednesday, Sutulovich said playing football at the Air Force Academy, located just north of Colorado Springs, Colo., has been a "dream since I was in sixth or seventh grade."

"If you would have asked me where I wanted to go, I would have told you the Air Force Academy," Sutulovich said. "It's a dream come true to play for an institution like that."

On Monday, June 21, Sutulovich participated in the morning camp at the academy before touring the facilities on an unofficial visit.

He received a scholarship offer later that day.

"It was a really awesome experience," Sutulovich said while vacationing in Colorado on Wednesday. "We got into town a day early. It's gorgeous up here. The camp went fantastic and I felt like I had a strong performance. The rest of the day we got to see campus, see the academic facilities and get a feel for everything that goes into begin a cadet at the Air Force Academy. It all just blew me away."

Sutulovich said he is attracted to many things of the Air Force Academy, including the service aspect and academics.

"I've always liked the idea of serving in the military," he said. "It's as good as it gets in the country as far as academics.

"It checks every box."

Sutulovich scored a 29 on the ACT and had a 3.9 GPA at Christmas break in 2020. He said he carried a 4.3 GPA in the spring semester and anticipates his overall GPA being above 4.0 at the start of his senior year.

As for the football side of things, Sutulovich said the Falcons' run-oriented option offense also was attractive.

"The type of football, incredibly physical, run the ball a ton, for an offensive lineman it's my dream offense to play in," he said.

Sutulovich, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 285 pounds, is penciled in to start the season at left tackle for Siloam Springs. However, he said he'll likely play guard at the Air Force Academy.

The Falcons went 3-3 in the covid-19 shortened 2020 season.

Sutulovich received his first Division I offer from New Mexico in June 2020. He also had scholarship offers from Central Arkansas, Southern Arkansas and Georgetown.

Sutulovich expressed thanks to many people who have helped get him here, starting with his family.

"Obviously my family has supported me through every step of the way," he said. "From financially getting me to camps, they've dropped everything to help me chase these dreams of playing college football. I can't overstate how grateful I am for that."

He also expressed thanks to his Siloam Springs coaches and teammates and teachers.

"Coach (Brandon) Craig guided me through this whole process and advised me," he said. "My teammates and friends have cheered me on. We've had long, in-depth conversations and they've been there and supported me through it all."

The coaches are happy for Sutulovich as well.

"It takes a special person with a lot of discipline to commit to one of the academies," said Craig, who's entering his fourth season as head football coach. "It is more than just football, and I believe Jace possesses all the qualities to be successful in that unique situation."

With his commitment now behind him, Sutulovich is ready to dive in fully to the upcoming 2021 football season.

"I'm ready to refocus and ready to have a great season and elevate Siloam football and finish off my high school career strong," he said.