Crossword Puzzle

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: MOTTOES AND SLOGANS
ACROSS
1965 march site
Bottle top
Dried up
Can't see the forest for this?
* You Need is Love
-upper
End of a poem
Filmmaker Spike
Like a good athlete?
*"Tastes So Good, Cats Ask for It by Name"
*"The Quicker Picker Upper"
Duke of Cambridge to Prince of Wales
Blood vessel
The Jackson 5 1970 hit
Plural of velum
Havanese or Pekingese
High school formal
What the phone did
Abrupt increase
* John's: "Better Ingredients. Better Pizza."
Working shoelaces
Island east of Java
Shockingly graphic
Hurtful remark
Design detail
Canine's coat
Law school prerequisite, acr.
a.k.a. Tokyo
Muscovite or biotite
Uber alternative
*"Let's Go Places" advertiser
*"Can You Hear Me Now?" advertiser
On the fritz
Wharton degree
Upholstery choice
Bell-bottoms bottom
Emergency responder, acr.
Prenatal test, for short
Medieval Northern European
Be obliged
Reconnaissance, for short
DOWN
Part of a flute
Marine eagle
What malevolent and levorotary have in common
Jellicles' cries
Isaac of science fiction fame
Burnt metal residue
India pale
Annapolis frosh
Leo or Virgo, e.g.
Sign above a door
Count on
Before, poetically
Floras' partners
Apathetic
Crude fuel
Flavoring from Madagascar
*"Think Different" advertiser
Former Milwaukee Brewer All Star Ryan
Dried coconut meat
*"Betcha Can't Eat Just One" advertiser
Drinking establishments
Blind alternative
Checked out
*"So Easy, a Caveman Can Do It" advertiser
Disfigure
African migrants
Actress turned princess of Monaco
Lower a rank
Ignited
Tooth decay agent
Tarantino in his own movie, e.g.
Biotic community
Story "of Two Cities"
October stone
Nomad's round house
Flower holder
Dietary mineral
Medley
Ne
*"It's Finger Lickin' Good"
*"The Ultimate Driving Machine"