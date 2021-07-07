Crossword Puzzle

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: MOTTOES AND SLOGANS

ACROSS

1965 march site

Bottle top

Dried up

Can't see the forest for this?

* You Need is Love

-upper

End of a poem

Filmmaker Spike

Like a good athlete?

*"Tastes So Good, Cats Ask for It by Name"

*"The Quicker Picker Upper"

Duke of Cambridge to Prince of Wales

Blood vessel

The Jackson 5 1970 hit

Plural of velum

Havanese or Pekingese

High school formal

What the phone did

Abrupt increase

* John's: "Better Ingredients. Better Pizza."

Working shoelaces

Island east of Java

Shockingly graphic

Hurtful remark

Design detail

Canine's coat

Law school prerequisite, acr.

a.k.a. Tokyo

Muscovite or biotite

Uber alternative

*"Let's Go Places" advertiser

*"Can You Hear Me Now?" advertiser

On the fritz

Wharton degree

Upholstery choice

Bell-bottoms bottom

Emergency responder, acr.

Prenatal test, for short

Medieval Northern European

Be obliged