Crossword Puzzle

by Deb Harvell, Monica Hooper | July 7, 2021 at 2:30 a.m.

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: MOTTOES AND SLOGANS

ACROSS

  1. 1965 march site

  2. Bottle top

  3. Dried up

  4. Can't see the forest for this?

  5. * You Need is Love

  6. -upper

  7. End of a poem

  8. Filmmaker Spike

  9. Like a good athlete?

  10. *"Tastes So Good, Cats Ask for It by Name"

  11. *"The Quicker Picker Upper"

  12. Duke of Cambridge to Prince of Wales

  13. Blood vessel

  14. The Jackson 5 1970 hit

  15. Plural of velum

  16. Havanese or Pekingese

  17. High school formal

  18. What the phone did

  19. Abrupt increase

  20. * John's: "Better Ingredients. Better Pizza."

  21. Working shoelaces

  22. Island east of Java

  23. Shockingly graphic

  24. Hurtful remark

  25. Design detail

  26. Canine's coat

  27. Law school prerequisite, acr.

  28. a.k.a. Tokyo

  29. Muscovite or biotite

  30. Uber alternative

  31. *"Let's Go Places" advertiser

  32. *"Can You Hear Me Now?" advertiser

  33. On the fritz

  34. Wharton degree

  35. Upholstery choice

  36. Bell-bottoms bottom

  37. Emergency responder, acr.

  38. Prenatal test, for short

  39. Medieval Northern European

  40. Be obliged

  41. Reconnaissance, for short

DOWN

  1. Part of a flute

  2. Marine eagle

  3. What malevolent and levorotary have in common

  4. Jellicles' cries

  5. Isaac of science fiction fame

  6. Burnt metal residue

  7. India pale

  8. Annapolis frosh

  9. Leo or Virgo, e.g.

  10. Sign above a door

  11. Count on

  12. Before, poetically

  13. Floras' partners

  14. Apathetic

  15. Crude fuel

  16. Flavoring from Madagascar

  17. *"Think Different" advertiser

  18. Former Milwaukee Brewer All Star Ryan

  19. Dried coconut meat

  20. *"Betcha Can't Eat Just One" advertiser

  21. Drinking establishments

  22. Blind alternative

  23. Checked out

  24. *"So Easy, a Caveman Can Do It" advertiser

  25. Disfigure

  26. African migrants

  27. Actress turned princess of Monaco

  28. Lower a rank

  29. Ignited

  30. Tooth decay agent

  31. Tarantino in his own movie, e.g.

  32. Biotic community

  33. Story "of Two Cities"

  34. October stone

  35. Nomad's round house

  36. Flower holder

  37. Dietary mineral

  38. Medley

  39. Ne

  40. *"It's Finger Lickin' Good"

  41. *"The Ultimate Driving Machine"

