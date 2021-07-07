American Legion to host carnival

Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 will host a carnival Wednesday through Saturday, July 7-10, on the property between East Quarter Road and U.S. Highway 412, according to Post Adjutant J.W. Smith, the organizer of the carnival at the American Legion post.

The carnival is produced by Pride Amusements and is one of the cleanest and safest carnivals, Smith said. The carnival is a fundraiser for the American Legion and members of the carnival will arrive July 4, Smith said.

Hours of operation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Smith said. Tickets will be $1 apiece, Smith said.

Armbands can also be purchased for $25 on Wednesday and Thursday and $30 on Friday and Saturday, Smith said. Armbands allow for unlimited rides on every ride, Smith said.

Parking will be $1 per carload and vehicles are required to enter on 412 and exit on East Quarter Road, Smith said.

All proceeds from parking and a portion of the armband and ticket sales will go to the American Legion, Smith said. When asked, Smith declined to say what portion the American Legion will receive.

The carnival will feature rides like the Ferris Wheel and the Tilt-A-Whirl, food and games, Smith said. This will be the eighth year the carnival has been hosted by the American Legion.

Pride Amusements is a family-owned and operated business that specializes in providing rides, games and food concessions to fairs, festivals and events throughout the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, according to prideamusements.com.

The American Legion will follow current state guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Smith said.

"We would like everyone to come out and enjoy themselves at the carnival and have some clean, safe fun," Smith said.