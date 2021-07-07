Herald-Leader Obituaries for July 7, 2021

Darline Vohs

Darline Vohs, age 92, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on July 2, 2021, in Siloam Springs. She was born on April 12, 1929, in Oberlin, Kansas, to Pearl and Erma Decker Roe. Darline graduated high school in Oberlin and moved to Goodland, Kansas, where she met A.P. Vohs. They were married on June 15, 1947. Their family moved from Minnesota, Colorado, and back to Kansas, before settling in Siloam Springs. Darline owned and operated The Bible Bookstore in Siloam Springs and a Hammond Organ Studio in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and Grace Bible Church in Watts, Oklahoma. Darline was a volunteer at Quail Ridge Nursing Home, even serving as president of the Quail Hoppers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. A.P. Vohs; grandson, Aric Potter; and three sisters.

Survivors include sons, Evan Vohs and wife Dean of Siloam Springs, and Randy Vohs and wife Connie of Siloam Springs; daughter, Jan Vohs Potter of Siloam Springs; four grandsons, including Devin Vohs and Darren Vohs; her great-grandchildren; nephew, Kevin Schimon; and niece, Tanya Schimon.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Craig Ingram officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs at a later date.

Zona Mae Brenner

Zona Mae Brenner, 86, of Springdale, Ark., died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Sept. 20, 1934, in Yukon, Okla., to Osie Mac Stinchcomb and Mille Ruth Garrett-Stinchcomb. She was of the Baptist faith and deeply passionate about her nursing career. She dedicated her life to caring for those who came her way. Zona retired as a registered nurse and administrator of nurses at Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, visiting casinos, watching horse races, playing Skip-Bo, and loved to cook for others.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ray Stinchcomb; and sister, Joyce Stinchcomb.

She is survived by her two sons, Donald Richard Brenner and wife Darlene of Jenks, Okla., and Phillip Osie Brenner and wife Merrle of McCalister, Okla.; one daughter, Brenda Ruth Duggan and husband Terry of Fayetteville, Ark.; three brothers, Glenn Stinchcomb and wife Hilda of Dallas, Texas, Bob Stinchcomb and wife Joan of Ft Gibson, Okla., and Bud Stinchcomb and wife Linda of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; one sister, Mary Ruth McCoy of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 10 for the inurnment of her cremains at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Ark. Arrangements were by Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

Laurie Schmitz

Laurie Schmitz, 57, of Decatur, Ark., died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Aug. 20, 1963, in Bronx, N.Y. She served proudly for the United States Army. On May 28, 2005, she married Bill Schmitz at Faith Bible Church in Gravette, Ark. She was a committed Christian, loyal wife, and active patriot.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Schmitz of the home; sister, Krysta Wallrauch of Cincinnati, Ohio; mother-in-law, Linda Schmitz of Gravette; and sister-in-law, Donna Schmitz of Gravette.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 8, at Covenant Church of SiloamSprings, with Pastor Tad Thompson officiating. Arrangements were by Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

Robert Gerald Mashburn

Robert Gerald Mashburn, 65, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on July 4, 2021, in Siloam Springs.

He was born Aug. 1, 1955, in Biscoe, Ark., to Robert Mashburn and Ellen Bryant Mashburn. He graduated from Falls Bluff High School. He moved to Siloam Springs in 2000. He worked at Simmons Foods Inc. for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was survived by his very close friends.

No services are planned at this time.

No services are planned at this time.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.