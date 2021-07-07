Hot weather means extra caution for heart patients

Summer is in full swing and record-high temperatures have been recorded in parts of the country. Those at risk for heart disease need to take precautions.

Radiation requires rerouting blood flow so more of it goes to the skin. This makes the heart beat faster and pump harder. On a hot day, it may circulate two to four times more blood per minute than it does on a cool day.

Every drop of sweat that evaporates from your skin whisks away heat. But evaporation also strains the cardiovascular system. Sweat pulls more than heat from the body -- it also pulls out sodium, potassium and other critical minerals. To counter those losses, the body begins secreting hormones that help the body hold onto water and minimize mineral loss.

Most healthy people can tolerate these occurrences with little difficulty and minor discomfort. But people with damaged or weakened hearts, the elderly, and those who are overweight can have a much harder time coping physically and need to take precautions against heatstroke or even cardiac arrest. High-risk categories include:

• Prior heart attack -- Damage from a heart attack can keep the heart from pumping enough blood to get rid of heat.

• High cholesterol/arterial disease -- Cholesterol-narrowed arteries can limit blood flow to the skin.

• Stroke, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes -- These and other conditions can dull the brain's response to dehydration, so it may fail to send thirst signals. It's important to drink water.

• Atrial Fibrillation -- The main concern for AFIB in high heat is dehydration, which can trigger arrhythmia. It can also raise the risk of stroke and heart failure.

• Medications -- Certain medications, like beta-blockers, ACE receptor blockers, ACE inhibitors, calcium channel blockers and diuretics, can exaggerate the body's response to heat.

Concerned about your heart health? Quality cardiovascular care is right around the corner. Dr. Robert Schatz, F.A.C.C., a non-interventional cardiologist located in Siloam Springs, is now accepting new patients. He is a member of the medical staff at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. To schedule an appointment, call 479-215-3060 today.

Five tips for those at a high risk

It's important, though, to stay active throughout the warm-weather months. It's also important to continue taking your medications. The key is taking the proper precautions to stay both active and safe in the heat. Here are our top five must-do tips for those in the higher-risk categories:

• Buddy up! This is the most important tip of all. If you have any question about your health, or your tolerance for the heat, always travel, walk and exercise with a companion. They could be the ones to save your life if anything unexpected occurs.

• Drink up. Stay consistently hydrated with a few cups of water before, during and after your exercise and/or sun and heat exposure. Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.

• Dress for success. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics such as cotton, or a synthetic fabric that repels sweat. Add a hat in a light color.

• Right foot forward. Most people sweat most in their shoes, so opt for ventilated shoes and/or socks that repel perspiration. Foot powders and antiperspirants also help manage sweat.

• Take regular breaks. High heat is not the time to push your body. Get out of the sun and into shade every 20-30 minutes, hydrate and evaluate how you feel before starting again.

It's best to consult with your doctor about your particular fitness for activity in high heat. Most importantly, be mindful of any early symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Changes in your body or mental state like headaches, nausea, weakness, confusion, or cool or clammy skin are all signs that your body is not coping well with the heat. Cool down with wet cloths, compresses or, ideally, in a cooler, air-conditioned space. If in doubt, don't risk it -- call 9-1-1, especially if you are alone.

The emergency room at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is here for you and your family 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn more about our services, visit NorthwestHealth.com today.

About Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is a 73 licensed bed facility with 42 private patient rooms. It is accredited by the State of Arkansas Department of Health Services and The Joint Commission and was recognized as a four-star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Services include inpatient and outpatient surgery, emergency medicine, medical, surgical and intensive care units, obstetrics, outpatient diagnostic services and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation. With more than 50 physicians on the medical staff, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital provides compassionate, customer-focused care. SSRH is an affiliate of Northwest Health, the largest health system in Northwest Arkansas. Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is located at 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs. For more information, visit NorthwestHealth.com.