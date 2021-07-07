Lady Panthers shine at team camps

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team has had a busy, but productive, summer so far, according to head coach Tim Rippy.

The Lady Panthers, who went 15-8 in 2020-21 but fell one game short of making the Class 5A state tournament, participated in three team camps in June and competed well in each of them, Rippy said.

"Overall, our purpose for the whole summer was to take them and play as talented a competition as we could play," Rippy said. "I felt like we accomplished that goal. We saw several Division I players that have already signed and played toe-to-toe without some of our potential starters. I was really pleased with what I saw from our (varsity and junior varsity) teams. It identified growth areas for all our kids. Also Xs and Os-wise, we saw stuff we have to clean up before the upcoming season in November. We now have a clear road map for what the fall will look like and what our strengths and weaknesses are. The kids surprised themselves with how well we competed."

The Lady Panthers played the camps without starters Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Ross (ankle sprain) and key reserve Halle Hernandez, who is recovering from a torn ACL in soccer.

That meant more playing time for younger players, Rippy said.

Siloam Springs started off its summer schedule with a team camp at Charleston in early June. The Lady Panthers played a couple of Class 7A teams in Fort Smith Northside and Springdale Har-Ber along with several mid-size schools from the River Valley, Rippy said.

"It was a good camp for us," Rippy said. "I think we went 4-2 at that camp. It was our first time working on matchup zone defense. We learned a lot and grew in that camp."

The only downer of the camp was Ross, an all-state selection as a sophomore, went down with a bad sprained ankle, Rippy said. Ross did not play in the next two camps.

"Being our leading scorer and leading rebounder, that changed our lineup quite a bit, but it provided an opportunity for other kids to step up," Rippy said.

The Lady Panthers had some practice time after the Charleston camp and worked on their matchup zone, Rippy said. Then they went to a team camp at Rogers High School, followed by another team camp at Oral Roberts University the very next week.

"Rogers was really good for us. We got to play some great competition," said Rippy, who said the Lady Panthers got to play North Little Rock and Little Rock Central among other teams. "We got to see some elite talent and test our zone. I thought we did some really good things at that camp, going 3-3 without Ross and Mimo. Most impressively, we were able to guard some quick, talented kids really well.

"The last camp we went to was a three-day camp at Oral Roberts. Basically, every team we played was extremely solid, several defending state champions and runner-ups."

Rippy said the Lady Panthers played nine games at Oral Roberts against the likes of Oklahoma powers Bixby, Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Jenks and Booker T. Washington.

"That was really, really good for us," Rippy said. "The way that worked out, because of our injuries, we just took one team. I played my varsity two-to-three quarters and JV got to play last part of the game. Our record wasn't great because sometimes we had a lead and then we would put in our younger kids.

"Without Ross and Mimo, we got better and better as camp season went on."

In particular, at the ORU camp, Rippy recalls playing perennial power Broken Arrow, who he said has some of the best freshmen around.

"I didn't know -- especially at ORU -- if we'd be able to compete," he said. "Playing Broken Arrow, a perennial power over there, after three quarters I look up and it's 29-28. We took one of the best teams in camp to the wire I was really pleased with how the kids played."

Guard Brooke Smith has had a productive summer so far and has been moved to the point guard position.

"She was able to make a lot of plays there from that position," Rippy said. "She can play point guard through the five-man for us."

Forward Reina Tiefel also had a strong camp season.

"Reina Tiefel inside is a returning senior with a lot of varsity experience," Rippy said. "She got better and better. We're looking for her to be more of a scorer and she had to with Ross and Mimo out. It was good for her to take on that role. If that continues we'll be really hard to guard."

Rippy said juniors Cailee Johnson, Rachel Rine and Anna Wleklinski also played well along with Sophie Stephenson and Alexa Maxwell.

Sophomore Emily Keehn also came on strong in the last two camps.

Overall, the Lady Panthers played 22 games in a total of seven days of camp.

Rippy said the Lady Panthers will have one more scrimmage day they can use in July when they return from the dead period. It will be at Springdale High and they're likely to not have the volleyball kids, who will be in preseason practices.

Rippy is hoping the Lady Panthers pick right up where they left off.

"I think we got over the name on the front of the jersey," he said. "We bowed up and competed and that's exactly what I wanted from the summer. I think that part was really, really good for us. I don't think we're afraid of anybody. We aren't scared to go compete. I'm really looking forward to the upcoming year. There are a lot of pieces in place. I like our chances for the upcoming year. I'm looking forward to this group. I feel like we can go into the season with a lot of confidence and play as hard we can to accomplish our goals."

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Rachel Rine, left, goes up against junior Anna Wleklinski during basketball practice in June.