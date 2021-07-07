Piper's defense of abortion requires ripping scripture out of context

In a letter to the editor published on June 30, 2021, Oren Piper made the argument on the basis of scripture that people such as Robert Jeffress who claim that God is opposed to abortion are incorrect. Rather, Piper contended, the biblical text actually shows that God is pro-abortion.

In making this claim, Piper made an error that is common among both Christians and non-Christians alike: he took the Bible out of context.

In supporting his claim, Piper cited four specific passages of scripture: 2 Kings 8:7-15, 2 Kings 13:3, Hosea 9:11-16 and Hosea 13:16. It is noteworthy that Piper does not question the humanity of the unborn, as seen by his use of terms like "babies" and "children."

The first two passages mention Hazael, the king of Syria, who would rip open the pregnant women of Israel. The latter two passages make similar claims. However, when these claims are put in context, it is quite clear that God intends these to be punishments on Israel, rather than endorsements of abortion. 2 Kings 13:3, when placed in context, sets Hazael up as an enemy of the Israelite king Jehoahaz, who is described as someone who "did what was evil in the sight of the Lord and followed the sins of Jeroboam" in 2 Kings 13:2. Jeroboam is often mentioned in 2 Kings as an example of evil that all other evil kings follow.

Hosea 9:15-16 makes it clear that the miscarriages that are punishment on Israel are a punishment for rebellion, and Hosea 13:16 makes the same point. God is not endorsing the death of the unborn wholesale; rather he is warning of it as a punishment if Israel does not repent. Hosea 14:1, in fact, is a plea for repentance. So the context makes clear that these threats and punishments are conditional upon Israel's continued rebellion.

Based on the context of the passages he cites, then, Piper's effort to argue for abortion from the Bible falls flat. What he has actually done is abort scripture itself -- in the sense of tearing it to pieces with the forceps of bad interpretation. By ripping pieces of scripture apart from their context, Piper has done as much damage to the meaning of the Bible as is done to children in the act of abortion. Such behavior should warn all who interpret scripture.

Jonathan Michael Marks

Siloam Springs