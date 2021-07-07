Simmons announces scholarship recipients

Simmons Foods announced the 2021 award recipients for the M.H. "Bill" Simmons Memorial Scholarship program on June 14. This year's class includes 74 high school graduates who will share in $145,000 in scholarship awards, according to a news release.

A complete list of the award recipients can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5xp2vud5.

"As a third-generation, family-owned business, we place a priority on people, values, education and growth," said Mark Simmons, board chariman, in a statement. "To build a strong company and a sustainable future, we believe it is important to invest in the next generation of team members who will support quality food production from the farm to the fork, for people and for pets. This scholarship program is about building and maintaining relationships with our families, our farmers and our future leaders."

Over the history of the program, Simmons has awarded over $1.3 million in educational assistance, according to the news release.