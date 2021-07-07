Tails and Tales -- Grand Finale July 24, 2021

"Tails and Tales" is thriving this summer! We have many participants in this year's summer reading ventures. Please remember you are welcome to attend programs even if you have not signed up for the summer reading.

Participants 3 and older can register for this program and keep track of their reading time through READsquared. There is no upper age limit. The deadline is Tuesday, July 20. After this date, hours read cannot be entered. If you do not have a computer, you can use the library's computers to sign up for the Summer Reading Program. Staff will be happy to assist you with this process. The READsquared app is also available on your phone or tablet.

Weekly incentives will be awarded to those participants ages 3-17 who have read three or more hours within a week. Prizes will be awarded to our top reader. Everyone, including adults, is eligible for the prizes. The top readers are those who have read the most minutes.

The awards program will be 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. It will be held on the west side of the library by the fireplace. We will have prizes for the top three readers for preschool-Kindergarten age, 1st-6th grades, 7th-12th grades and the top three adult readers. There will be goodies for all participants who have read three hours or more. After the awards program, head to Memorial Park Chautauqua Amphitheater for a concert which begins at 7 p.m. presented by Trout Fishing in America. Their motto is "Music for people who take their fun seriously" and you are guaranteed to have a good time! This concert is for everyone, and we hope to see you there!

Family programs will be at the amphitheater behind the library at 11 a.m. Tuesdays.

The family programs for July include:

• July 13 -- Lela Bloom Puppetry and Storytelling. Lela's theme is "Remember, laughter is the key to a life well-lived." Expect to laugh as you enjoy the program she will present.

• July 20 -- Scott Davis -- Magician. Scott has been here many times and is a fan favorite. He performs "cool" magic and is a big supporter of libraries!

In addition to the family programs, we will have the following programs:

• Young adult programming is held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoons.

• Preschool programs are held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesdays.

• Elementary-aged children have programming at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursdays.

A parent, guardian or caretaker will be required to attend the preschool and/or elementary programs with their child. Attendance is limited so come early to enjoy these programs.

"Digital Resources" highlighted in July are the same as we had in June. They include:

• San Diego Zoo Kids -- Visit the Zoo virtually and learn about some of your favorite animals through videos, stories and various activities. Check out the "Live Cam" under the video tab. You can watch giraffes and other animals in real-time at the zoo!

• The Rudiments of Encyclopaedia by Tim Hunkin – This fun site uses black and white cartoons to teach users about animals and other topics.

Virtual programming is available for preschoolers through young adults. Please check www.siloamsprings.com/library under the digital resources tab for links to Facebook, Siloam Springs Public Library Children's Programming and Instagram for these programs.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

The library hours are now 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is being offered 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

And, as always, we will see you at the library!

"Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend. Inside of a dog, it's too dark to read." -- Groucho Marx

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.