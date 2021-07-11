Arrests and Citations

June 28

• James A. Hill, 60, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lindsey Leann Henry, 30, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Michelle Leann Stine, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 29

• Ruben Alexis Leal, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Linda Jane Woltman, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Zachariah Keith Quick, 21, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 30

• Kara Beth Dorsey, 26, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Allen Tush, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• John Paul Turner, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

July 1

• Ramon L. Marquez-Almodovar, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jessica Rae Shumar, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Natalie Coline Pack, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree; endangering the welfare of a minor -- second degree.

• Terry Lane Snell, 24, arrested in connection with assault on a family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; endangering the welfare of a minor -- second degree.

July 2

• Chase Lee Keys, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to yield (stopsign); driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

• Angelica D. Hannon, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Machelle Marie Hattenhauer, 46, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Travis Lee Smith, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• William Burl Fechner Jr, 25, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Nyctasia Brynn Gamber, 22, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Christian Alexander Escobar, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kyle Jordan Sanders, 34, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; careless or prohibitive driving; DWI, refusal to submit to test.

July 3

• Gabriel Jordan Green, 26, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Tyler Scott McGowan, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Natasha Marie Brown, 32, arrested in connection with violation of probation.

• Carlos Ruben Montalvo-Alvarado, 31, arrested in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to appear x2.

• Linda Davna Camarillo, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Scott Geoffrey Saylor, 53, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Tricia Ann Mallow, 48, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud; theft of property.

• Recka Lyn Servantez, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 4

• Crystal Maria Escobar, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; improper turn.

• Elmer Davila-Ruano, 42, cited in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked; failure to appear.

• Jennifer Gabriela Payes-Valdez, 29, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Toby J. Harvey, 42, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud.