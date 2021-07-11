Blood drive remembering Cody Pickering set July 16 at SSRH

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital will host a blood drive in remembrance of Cody Pickering from 12-5 p.m. July 16 in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Bloodmobile at the SSRH parking lot -- 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs.

Donors may schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3e2cuUK today!

CBCO, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area hospitals including SSRH, is in need of all blood types. Increased local usage and continued blood drive cancellations have combined to drop area reserves. CBCO is strongly urging eligible donors to give immediately.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, CBCO will adhere to government guidelines to ensure the safety of donors and staff members. Upon arrival at the scheduled appointment time, donors should wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, CBCO will provide one for you. Donors will have their temperatures taken in the screening area and staff members will be cleaning all equipment before and after each donor.

Appointments are strongly suggested so social distancing guidelines can be maintained and for optimal donor flow.

If walk-in donors arrive and there is no availability at that time, CBCO will schedule them in a time slot or they may wait outside or in their car and walk-ins will be contacted if there is a no show.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. CBCO offers the following tips if you plan to make a donation:

• Drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before you donate.

• Eat a well-balanced meal around 2-3 hours before giving.

• Bring your photo ID, which is required for all donors.

For more information, call 800-280-5337 or visit www.cbco.org.