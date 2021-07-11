Herald-Leader Obituaries for July 11, 2021

Betty Jo Allen

Betty Jo Allen, 86, of Rogers, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Rogers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rogers, Arkansas.

Betty Jo was born October 22, 1934, in Centerton, Arkansas, to Sherman Johnson and Dorothy Slate Vaughn. She graduated from Bentonville High School in 1952. She retired from the BentonCounty Sheriff's Department after serving her local community proudly. She was a Godly woman and attended the Church of Christ in Rogers, Arkansas. In her spare time, she loved to crochet, travel, and tend to her garden of roses.

She is survived by her daughter, Johnetta "Polly" Edwards of Tulsa, OK; 6 grandchildren, Chris Defoe and wife Lauren of Nebraska, Mike Defoe and wife Billie of TX., Abeline Simmers of OK., Abram Simmers of OK., William Edwards of FL., Angela Tummons of MO; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; nephew, Marvin Curtis and wife, Melyn; and many other loved ones.

She is preceded in death by husband Jim Allen, son William Edwards, sister Louise Curtis, and her parents.

The visitation will be held 10:00 am-12:00 pm, Monday, July 12, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 12, 2021, at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City, AR. Pastor Paul Woodhouse will officiate the service. The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

Barbara Lene Wheeler

Barbara Lene Wheeler, 82, of Colcord, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at her home.

Barbara was born October 8, 1938, to Leonard DeMoss and Wilma Wise-DeMoss. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, puzzle books, going on family vacations. Most of all, she cherished her time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Sherrill Wheeler and Gay Lene Jordan, both of Colcord, OK; 2 brothers, Vernon DeMoss of Oklahoma City, OK, and Rudy DeMoss of Gravette, AR; 1 sister, Norma Cannon of Edmond, OK; 3 grandchildren, Chris Wheeler and wife, Rebecca Johnson, Heather Brown, and Alana Jordan and fiancé, Ty Utt; 6 great-grandchildren, Malachi Johnson, Marissa Johnson, Jayden Brown, Kiahna Brown, Mariah Johnson, and Brynlee Brown; and many other loved ones.

Barbara's visitation will be held 3:00 pm-5:00 pm, Friday, July 9, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

The funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR. Pastor Greg Baskin and Pastor Michael DeMoss will officiate service with burial following at Maysville Cemetery of Maysville, AR.

The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

Evelyn Lucile Butts

Evelyn Lucile Butts, 96, died at her home in West Siloam Springs, Okla., on July 4, 2021.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1924, in Curtis, Okla. Her family later moved to West Siloam Springs where Evelyn and John pastored a couple of churches before starting the First Assembly of God church. Everyone knew Evelyn for her sweet, gentle spirit and her kindness and hospitality.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, John.

She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Larry and Carolyn, James and Beth, and John III and Belinda Butts; and one daughter and her husband, Carol and David Schmidt; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four siblings.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, from 6 to 8 p.m. The memorial service will be on Friday, July 16, at 1 p.m. at First Assembly of God in West Siloam Springs, with the Reverend David Schmidt officiating. Burial will be on Saturday, July 17, at Red Star Cemetery near Leedey, Okla.

Barbara Ann Hall

Barbara Ann Hall, 81, of Gentry, Ark., died July 4, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center, Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born at home on June 25, 1940, in Delaware County, Okla., to Sherman Howerton and Lena Mae (Whiteside) Howerton. She married Drexel Hall on Oct. 11, 1960. They lived on a farm in the Fairmount Community until moving to Gentry in 1976. Barbara attended JBU, and worked with the 4-H and the Girls Scouts. She enjoyed sewing and doing crafts. After the children were grown, she worked at Occasions and Formal Evenings as a seamstress. For the last few years, she took joy in planting flowers and feeding the birds on her back porch. She loved planning and making Christmas gifts for all of her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Survivors include her children, Dea Ann Heinen and husband Rick of Siloam Springs, Ark., Teresa Allcorn and husband Bill of Colcord, Okla., Kevin Hall and wife Debbie of Gravette, Ark., and Angela Ditto and husband Scott of Oklahoma; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery, Gentry, Ark. A drop-in gathering for family and friends to celebrate her life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Gentry. Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Ardis Johnson

Ardis Johnson, 84, of Tulsa, Okla., died Friday, July 2, 2021, at University Village in Tulsa.

She was born to Cora (Butler) Martin and Leslie Martin in rural Benton County, on Oct. 3, 1936. She married Robert Carl Johnson and they had two sons, Kent and Curtis. She worked at SpiritBank for 22 years before retiring in 2011. She loved to cook for others, especially, her former co-workers. She loved to travel with the SpiritBank Gold Club; her travels included Alaska, Canada and New England. Christmas was her favorite holiday and her collection of Santa's grew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carl Johnson; her parents; and a sibling, George Martin.

She is survived by her children, Kent Johnson and his wife Elizabeth of Leawood, Kan., and Curtis Johnson of Sapulpa, Okla.; her siblings, Leonard Martin of Tulsa, and Irene Wassell of Little Rock, Ark., and her grandchildren, Jordan and Ben Shear.

A public visitation is planned from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel, 719 E. 141st Street, Glenpool, Okla.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, 2122 W. University Street, Siloam Springs.

Arrangements are by Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service and Cremation Care Centers, Glenpool, Okla. Family and friends are encouraged to leave loving memories and tributes at schaudtfuneral service.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Ardis' memory by cooking something special for the people you love.

David Leon Vaughan

David Leon Vaughan, 65, of Kansas, Okla., died July 6, 2021, at Northeastern Health Center in Tahlequah, Okla.

He was born Oct. 17, 1955, at Dodge City, Kan., to Alvin Lewis Vaughan and Barbara Evelyn (Norris) Vaughan. He grew up in Kansas, Okla., where he enjoyed visiting with friends and family, riding horses and taking care of his dogs and cats. He was a general contractor. He was a member of the Kansas Masonic Lodge and the Kansas Church of Christ.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; his younger brother, James Vaughan; and younger sister, Vickie Adams.

Survivors include his daughters, Shanda Duncan and husband Damon of Kansas, Okla., Amanda Hollenback and husband Brad of Kansas, Okla., and Takara Vaughan of Kansas, Okla.; grandchildren, Dylan Duncan, Devin Duncan, Daegan Duncan, Samantha Fanning, Zachary Hollenback, Jeffrey Hollenback, Drayden Hollenback, Dayton Down and Blair Down; and one great-grandson.

A memorial service was held July 9, 2021, at Lowery Freewill Baptist Church in Rose, Okla. Arrangements were by Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Ark.

