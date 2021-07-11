JBU lands 122 on SAC Honor Roll

John Brown University announced its Sooner Athletic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll honorees July 5, with a record 122 Golden Eagle student-athletes earning the distinction for their work in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year.

The SAC Honor Roll is awarded to student-athletes who record a grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the previous academic year over both semesters.

John Brown's 122 Honor Roll selections mark the second straight year with at least 100 making the cut, with this year's record total coming after the previous high of 115 in 2019-20.

"I am so proud of our student-athletes and their commitment to excellence in the classroom," said Robyn Daugherty, director of athletics. "In a world where athletic performance overshadows academic achievement, it is exciting to me to see over 70 percent of our student-athletes at a 3.0 or higher, especially at an institution where academics are very challenging."

Of the honorees, 12 student-athletes recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA this academic year, while 35 student-athletes finished the year with at least a 3.9 GPA.

John Brown's 2020-21 SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll Honorees

* Repeat honorees are shown in bold.

• Men's basketball (15) -- Braden Bayless, DJ Ellis, Rokas Grabliauskas, Luke Harper, Aaron Kerr, Caleb McCarty, Sterling Morphis, Nemanja Obradovic, Ira Perrier, Kobe Robinson, Cade Schroeder, Nathan Stolz, Noah Taylor, Wesley Verduin, William Verduin.

• Women's Basketball (12) -- Maddie Altman, Leah Anderson, Elise Cone, Taylor Fergen, Jessica Goldman, Marta Matamala, Emily Sanders, Kenzie Silkey, Josie Sisk, Natalie Smith, Tarrah Stephens, Lisa Vanoverberghe.

• Men's Cross Country and Track & Field (12) -- Matthew Bloom, Aaron Capehart, Eathan Devine, Jake Hagood, Parker Hale, Cooper Keese, Ryan Knight, Johnnie Kramer, Ben Martin, Matt Roehr, Will Vail, Jadin Whiting.

• Women's Cross Country and Track & Field (20) -- Cecile Bowen, Bekah Brandon, Elizabeth Brownell, Molly Brownell, Aaliyah Buckner, Avery Edwards, Callie Ertel, Erica Hinkefent, Sarah Larson, Anastasia Pace, Allika Pearson, Skyler Robbins, Shea Sandefur, Madelyn Shasteen, Sarah Smith, Lainee Stiver, Taylor Stone, Rachel Thompson, Emerson Turner, Korey Winter.

• Men's Soccer (13) -- Kolby Bauer, Oscar Carballo, Samuel Estrada, Ivan Garcia, Micah Herrmann, Adrian Immel, Eli Jackson, Jens Keemers, Kolby McCombs, Josh Peacher, Gabriel Rodriguez, Rodrigo Selingardi, Matej Urbanija.

• Women's Soccer (22) -- Natalie Aycock, Maggie Bailey, Audrey Balafas, Sienna Carballo, Aniyah Gibbs, Chloe Griffin, Alyssa Henderson, Megan Hutto, Meghan Ellis, Kylie Kilfoy, Paige Kula, Caitlyn Logan, Alair Love, Paige Martin, Grace McKinney, Aubrey Mendez, Vanessa Reynoso, Anna Schuchardt, Pam Seiler, Rachael Stone, Lauren Walter, Ryan Winingham.

• Men's Tennis (9) -- Mitchell Berry, Cade Cox, Blake Cunningham, Hudson Dick, Fletcher Kice, William Newton, Kory Rash, Logan Wheeler, Woody Woodring.

• Women's Tennis (7) -- Grace Lindquist, Havynn Prude, Katrina Reimer, Katie Sandeno, Leah Scott, Sydney Smith, Abigail Woodring.

• Women's Volleyball (12) -- Delaney Barnes, Carrie Ciesla, Lauren Cloud, Morgan Fincham, Micah Fouts, Taylor Glover, Joanna Hayes, Sarah Laaker, Ellie Lampton, Jenna Lowery, Elizabeth Parrish, Jaden Williams.