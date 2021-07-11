Main Street Siloam Springs receives grant

Main Street Siloam Springs received a Downtown Revitalization Grant for $22,500 from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program on June 11.

Main Street Siloam Springs received the ceremonial check at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock, according to a news release issued by Mandy Shoptaw, director of communications for the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Grants are awarded annually to designated Main Street and Downtown Network programs by the AHPP, the release states. Grants range from $3,000 to $25,000, the release states.

Last year the grants were used to help communities purchase personal protective equipment and other items during the coronavirus crisis, the release states. This year the program is encouraging Main Street communities to "think big," the release states.

Some of the larger projects the AHHP is challenging Main Street programs to take on include streetscape improvements, facade rehabilitation, support for local businesses in establishing online order and pick-up services, outdoor dining spaces and interior renovations, the release states.