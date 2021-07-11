Soccer players earn All-NWADG recognition

Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Bri Anderson was named to the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls soccer team on July 4. Anderson led the Lady Panthers with 23 goals to go with six assists.

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Madi Race was named to the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls soccer team. Race had 14 goals and 12 assists for the season.

Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Franklin Cortez was named to the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys soccer team announced July 4. Cortez led the Panthers with 24 goals and 19 assists.

