Talented young artists

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Maddie Gage, 6 (left), and Selah Nichols, 6, work on Japanese Coy Fish Kites at the Junior Art Camp held on Friday at the Parks and Recreation building. Friday was a mixed media day, according to instructor Jessica Thompson and the kites were one of the projects the class was working on.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Art Instructor Jessica Thompson (left), poses with her son Brian Thompson, 8, during the Junior Art Camp held last week at the Parks and Recreation building. Jessica is an artist in Siloam Springs who does acrylic and water painting, as well as digital and fluid art. She has sold her pieces at the Dogwood Festival and painted the blue wings on the side of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce building. Son Brian also does art projects and posts them to his Instagram site @blueinkaritst.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation held a Junior Art Camp for children, 5-9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 6-9 at the Parks and Recreation building. The camp is one of four summer camps the city is offering this summer, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis.

