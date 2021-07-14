No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: KIDS CLASSICS

ACROSS

1. E-wallet content

6. Pen ____

9. *Rubik's ____

13. Bryan Stevenson's "Just ____"

14. *____-Wan Kenobi

15. Egyptian falcon-headed deity

16. Top of a steeple

17. *"____-I-Am"

18. Vernacular

19. *"Walking" spring toy

21. *Purple dinosaur

23. Foot the bill

24. Smidgen

25. *KIDZ ____

28. Like a mattress?

30. Stay clear of

35. *Dumbo's were huge

37. *Arnold Lobel's "Frog and ____"

39. Emotional punishment

40. At the summit of

41. Young hooter

43. Shakespeare's hometown river

44. Increase rpms (2 words)

46. *Pinocchio or Baron Munchausen, e.g.

47. Retired, shortened

48. Soft palate vibrations

50. Bob of the boxing world

52. Bovine hangout

53. Give the cold shoulder

55. Unagi on sushi menu

57. *Place called Sesame

60. *Place for Pong and Pac-Man

63. Semolina source

64. It would

66. Mourning fabric

68. Arterial blood vessel

69. Atlantic catch

70. Partner of pains

71. Emeralds and rubies

72. *One of "Little Women"

73. Haul something heavy

DOWN

1. German river

2. Large edible mushroom, pl.

3. Seed covering

4. Substitute for tender

5. *Shenzi, Banzai and Ed in "Lion King"

6. *One in a pocketful

7. Lawyers' league

8. Horizontal bar dance

9. It's knee high by the Fourth of July?

10. Strong desire

11. Channel marker

12. Eastern Standard Time

15. What bullies do

20. City in Japan

22. Past tense of eat

24. Popular salad dressing

25. *Winnie and Paddington

26. Derived from oats

27. Utah city

29. Thanksgiving turkey, e.g.

31. Burn to a crisp

32. V·clav of Czechoslovakia

33. Be theatrical

34. *One of the Darling children

36. Horse prod

38. Letter opener

42. More true

45. Bygone Spanish money

49. "He said, ___ said"

51. Place that attracts visitors, pl.

54. Ancient city in Africa

56. Cooler clime conifer

57. *"One, two, buckle my ____"

58. Four years in the White House, e.g.

59. *"____ of NIMH"

60. *____ Walker, American Girl

61. *"Matilda" and "The Gremlins" author

62. *"The Three Musketeers" sword

63. Tail action

65. *Huck's friend

67. Sixth sense