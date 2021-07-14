No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: KIDS CLASSICS
ACROSS
1. E-wallet content
6. Pen ____
9. *Rubik's ____
13. Bryan Stevenson's "Just ____"
14. *____-Wan Kenobi
15. Egyptian falcon-headed deity
16. Top of a steeple
17. *"____-I-Am"
18. Vernacular
19. *"Walking" spring toy
21. *Purple dinosaur
23. Foot the bill
24. Smidgen
25. *KIDZ ____
28. Like a mattress?
30. Stay clear of
35. *Dumbo's were huge
37. *Arnold Lobel's "Frog and ____"
39. Emotional punishment
40. At the summit of
41. Young hooter
43. Shakespeare's hometown river
44. Increase rpms (2 words)
46. *Pinocchio or Baron Munchausen, e.g.
47. Retired, shortened
48. Soft palate vibrations
50. Bob of the boxing world
52. Bovine hangout
53. Give the cold shoulder
55. Unagi on sushi menu
57. *Place called Sesame
60. *Place for Pong and Pac-Man
63. Semolina source
64. It would
66. Mourning fabric
68. Arterial blood vessel
69. Atlantic catch
70. Partner of pains
71. Emeralds and rubies
72. *One of "Little Women"
73. Haul something heavy
DOWN
1. German river
2. Large edible mushroom, pl.
3. Seed covering
4. Substitute for tender
5. *Shenzi, Banzai and Ed in "Lion King"
6. *One in a pocketful
7. Lawyers' league
8. Horizontal bar dance
9. It's knee high by the Fourth of July?
10. Strong desire
11. Channel marker
12. Eastern Standard Time
15. What bullies do
20. City in Japan
22. Past tense of eat
24. Popular salad dressing
25. *Winnie and Paddington
26. Derived from oats
27. Utah city
29. Thanksgiving turkey, e.g.
31. Burn to a crisp
32. V·clav of Czechoslovakia
33. Be theatrical
34. *One of the Darling children
36. Horse prod
38. Letter opener
42. More true
45. Bygone Spanish money
49. "He said, ___ said"
51. Place that attracts visitors, pl.
54. Ancient city in Africa
56. Cooler clime conifer
57. *"One, two, buckle my ____"
58. Four years in the White House, e.g.
59. *"____ of NIMH"
60. *____ Walker, American Girl
61. *"Matilda" and "The Gremlins" author
62. *"The Three Musketeers" sword
63. Tail action
65. *Huck's friend
67. Sixth sense