Cortez earns All-American honor

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior boys soccer forward Franklin Cortez was recently selected as an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches. Cortez finished the 2021 season with 24 goals and 19 assists. Cortez, pictured with head coach Luke Shoemaker, also was named All-State in Class 5A along with All-ARpreps and All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

From Staff Reports