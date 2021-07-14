Cruise Night in Siloam Springs

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Shane Morrison brought a 1963 Chevy Impala to Siloam Springs Cruise Night on Saturday. This vehicle was originally purchased in Siloam Springs where it was purchased by an out of town buyer. Morrison does not know the name of the buyer or dealership, but said it is the Impala's first time back in Siloam Springs since it was first sold.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Shane Morrison brought a 1963 Chevy Impala to Siloam Springs Cruise Night on Saturday. This vehicle was originally purchased in Siloam Springs where it was purchased by an out of town buyer. Morrison does not know the name of the buyer or dealership, but said it is the Impala's first time back in Siloam Springs since it was first sold.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Shane Morrison brought a 1963 Chevy Impala to Siloam Springs Cruise Night on Saturday. This vehicle was originally purchased in Siloam Springs where it was purchased by an out of town buyer. Morrison does not know the name of the buyer or dealership, but said it is the Impala's first time back in Siloam Springs since it was first sold.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Carolyn Warder displays a 1964 Chevy Impala with a 283 V8 engine at Siloam Springs Cruise Night on Saturday. The event was hosted by Jim and Gaylene Ellis of Legacy Jewelry. The next cruise night will be in October, according to the Siloam Springs Cruise Night's Facebook page.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Carolyn Warder displays a 1964 Chevy Impala with a 283 V8 engine at Siloam Springs Cruise Night on Saturday. The event was hosted by Jim and Gaylene Ellis of Legacy Jewelry. The next cruise night will be in October, according to the Siloam Springs Cruise Night's Facebook page.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Carolyn Warder displays a 1964 Chevy Impala with a 283 V8 engine at Siloam Springs Cruise Night on Saturday. The event was hosted by Jim and Gaylene Ellis of Legacy Jewelry. The next cruise night will be in October, according to the Siloam Springs Cruise Night's Facebook page.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Keith Morgan (center), displays his 1952 MG with Mike Silvy (left) and his granddaughter Brynlee Morgan at Siloam Springs Cruise Night on Saturday. Keith Morgan also brought an orange 1972 K-5 Chevy Blazer to display.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Keith Morgan (center), displays his 1952 MG with Mike Silvy (left) and his granddaughter Brynlee Morgan at Siloam Springs Cruise Night on Saturday. Keith Morgan also brought an orange 1972 K-5 Chevy Blazer to display.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Keith Morgan (center), displays his 1952 MG with Mike Silvy (left) and his granddaughter Brynlee Morgan at Siloam Springs Cruise Night on Saturday. Keith Morgan also brought an orange 1972 K-5 Chevy Blazer to display.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Carolyn Warder displays a 1964 Chevy Impala with a 283 V8 engine at Siloam Springs Cruise Night on Saturday. The event was hosted by Jim and Gaylene Ellis of Legacy Jewelry. The next cruise night will be in October, according to the Siloam Springs Cruise Night's Facebook page.