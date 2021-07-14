Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Fall sports schedules

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 20^Rogers Heritage%^7 p.m.

Aug. 27^at Rogers High^7 p.m.

Sept. 3^Pea Ridge^7 p.m.

Sept. 10^at Harrison^7 p.m.

Sept. 24^at Van Buren*^7 p.m.

Oct. 1^Benton*^7 p.m.

Oct. 8^at Greenwood*^7 p.m.

Oct. 15^Lake Hamilton*^7 p.m.

Oct. 22^at Mountain Home*^7 p.m.

Oct. 29^LR Parkview*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^Russellville*^7 p.m.

* 6A-West Conference

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs JV football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 23^Bentonville^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 30^Bentonville West^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 13^Rogers^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 20^Farmington^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 27^Van Buren^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4^Springdale Har-Ber^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 11^at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 18^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 25^at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs ninth-grade football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 17^at Rogers Heritage^6 p.m.

Aug. 23^Bentonville^7 p.m.

Aug. 30^Bentonville West^7 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Fayetteville White^6 p.m.

Sept. 13^Fayetteville Purple^7 p.m.

Sept. 23^Farmington^7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Springdale Lakeside^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^Springdale Southwest^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Springdale George^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Springdale Central^7:30 p.m.

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs eighth-grade football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 2^at Bentonville Washington^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Fayetteville Ramay^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^Rogers Elmwood^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Farmington^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Springdale Lakeside^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^Springdale Southwest^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Springdale George^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Springdale Central^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 28^Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

Siloam Springs seventh-grade football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 2^at Bentonville Washington^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^Rogers Elmwood^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Farmington^4:45 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Springdale Sonora^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 7^Springdale Tyson^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Springdale JO Kelly^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Springdale Hellstern^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 28^Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

Siloam Springs volleyball

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 19^at Bentonville West%^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 23^at Thaden School^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 24^at Bentonville West^6 p.m.

Aug. 30^Harrison^6 p.m.

Aug. 31^at Springdale^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 2^Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Alma*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 11^at LRCA Tournament^TBA

Sept. 13^Huntsville^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^at Greenwood*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Russellville*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Van Buren*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Vilonia*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^Alma*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^at Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 9^at Conway Lady Cat Tournament^TBA

Oct. 12^Greenwood*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Russellville*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Van Buren*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^Vilonia*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 25-29^5A State at Marion^TBA

Oct. 30^State Finals in Hot Springs^TBA

* 5A-West Conference

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 17^at Pea Ridge/West%^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 23^at Thaden^4:30 p.m.

Aug. 24^at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

Aug. 26^at Springdale George^5 p.m.

Aug. 31^Fayetteville White^7 p.m.

Sept. 2^at Springdale Southwest^5 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Rogers^5 p.m.

Sept. 9^Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

Sept. 11^Spikefest Tourn.^TBA

Sept. 14^at Van Buren^5 p.m.

Sept. 16^at Fayetteville Purple^5 p.m.

Sept. 21^Bentonville^7 p.m.

Sept. 23^Springdale George^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25^at FS Invitational^TBA

Sept. 30^Springdale Central^5 p.m.

Oct. 2^at River Valley Tourn.^TBA

Oct. 5^at Springdale Lakeside^7 p.m.

Oct. 7^at Fayetteville White^5 p.m.

Oct. 12^Van Buren^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^Bentonville West^5 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Farmington^7 p.m.

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)

Aug. 24^Bentonville Washington^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 30^Springdale Central^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^Bentonville Fulbright^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8^at Fayetteville Woodland^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 11^at Springdale Spikefest^TBA

Sept. 13^Bentonville Grimsley^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Rogers Oakdale^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20^at Rogers Lingle^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Rogers Elmwood^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27^Springdale George^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Rogers Kirksey^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4^at Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^at Springdale Lakeside^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11^at Fayetteville Ramay^5/6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12^at Springdale Southwest^7 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Farmington^6 p.m.

Siloam Springs seventh-grade volleyball

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)

Aug. 24^Bentonville Washington^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Aug. 30^Springdale Hellstern^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Bentonville Lincoln^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 8^at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 13^Bentonville Grimsley^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Rogers Oakdale^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 20^at Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Rogers Elmwood^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 27^Springdale J.O. Kelly^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Rogers Kirksey^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 4^at Pea Ridge^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^at Springdale Sonora^4:30/5 p.m.

Oct. 11^at Fayetteville Ramay^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12^at Springdale Tyson^6 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Farmington^5/6 p.m.

Siloam Springs golf

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent (Course)^Time

Aug. 2^at Wildcat Invitational (girls only)^TBA

^Springdale Country Club

Aug. 9^at Red Dog Invitational (boys only)^Springdale Country Club^8 a.m.

^Springdale Country Club

Aug. 12^at Bentonville West^3:30 p.m.

^Highlands Golf Course, Bella Vista

Aug. 18^at Springdale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.

^The Creeks Golf & RV Resort

Aug. 23^Greenwood^3:30 p.m.

^The Course at Sager's Crossing, Siloam Springs

Aug. 25^at Rogers^12:30 p.m.

^Kingswood Golf Course, Bella Vista

Aug. 30^Har-Ber, Springdale^3:30 p.m.

^The Course at Sager's Crossing, Siloam Springs

Sept. 1^at Greenwood^noon

^Vache Grasse Golf Course, Greenwood

Sept. 2^at Fayetteville, 8 a.m.

^Paradise Valley Athletic Club, Fayetteville

Sept. 8^at Harrison^1 p.m.

^Harrison Country Club

Sept. 9^at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.

^Bella Vista Country Club

Sept. 13^Alma, Lincoln, Gravette^3:30 p.m.

^The Course at Sager's Crossing, Siloam Springs

Sept. 16-17^First Tee Confidence Tournament^TBA

^Bella Vista Country Club

TBA^Conference Tournament^TBA

Sept. 27^Girls State Tournament,^TBA

^Glenwood Country Club

Oct. 4^Boys State Tournament^TBA

Siloam Springs tennis

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 9^at Greenwood (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 10^at Van Buren (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 11^at Springdale^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 16^at Bentonville West^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 17^at Springdale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 18^at Fort Smith Northside^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 19^at Farmington (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 23^at Fort Smith Southside^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 24^at Rogers^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 25^at Rogers Heritage^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^Russellville (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 1^at Springdale Har-Ber (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 2^Shiloh Christian (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^vs. Vilonia/Greenbrier^3:30 p.m.%

Sept. 8^vs. Springdale (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^vs. Prairie Grove (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13^at Greenwood*^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Van Buren*^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 15^at Fayetteville (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 20^at Russellville*^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^at Mountain Home*^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 22^Rogers Heritage (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Alma*^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27-28^5A-West Conf.^TBA

Oct. 11-12^5A State Tourn.^TBA

Oct. 20-21^Overall State Tourn.^TBA

* 5A-West Conference

% Played at Arkansas Tech

Print Headline: Fall sports schedules

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas’ Ball keeps sunny outlook on and off the field
by Richard Davenport
Busy day for Razorbacks on second day of draft
by Tom Murphy
Drillers outlast Badgers at zone tournament
by News-Times Staff
Oilers top Carlisle in tournament opener
by News-Times Staff
Little hoping to make immediate impact with Hogs
by Bob Holt
ADVERTISEMENT