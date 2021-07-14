Letter to the Editor

Marks' critique abuses logic, common sense and the English language

On July 7, 2021, the Herald-Leader published Jonathan Michael Marks' critique of my LTE of the previous week. In his critique, Marks commits several logical errors. For example, he claimed my argument that "people such as Robert Jeffress who claim that God is opposed to abortion are incorrect." Here he uses two euphemisms, Jeffress said "God hates abortion" not opposed, I said that was a "lie" not incorrect. Euphemisms soften the concept.

Then he uses "weasel wording" to change the moral concept of his God. Referencing the passages about pregnant women ripped open he states, "God intends these to be punishments on Israel, rather than endorsements of abortion." Marks wants people to believe that using abortion as punishment is not the same as God endorsing abortion. Really?

A few synonyms for endorse are: Approve, advocate, authorize. A few antonyms: Oppose, condemn, hate, repudiate, prohibit. God did none of the antonyms, but he did use the synonyms. He "willed" the Kings of Syria to rip open pregnant women.

Abortion as punishment is abortion regardless of how Marks wants to weasel around it.

Genocide, torture and the mass murder of innumerable women and their unborn babies was common practice among the warring tribes and their gods during the more primitive times when the Bible was written. But what kind of depraved minds conjured up a god who would authorize murdering the women and unborn babies of his own tribe as punishment for disobedience? What could be more abhorrent than abortion as punishment?

In our modern and more civilized societies, genocide, including rape, torture and killing pregnant women, is called "crimes against humanity" but that does not end the depravity of religious wars.

In the Bosnian Genocide, Christian Serbs launched an "ethnic cleansing" campaign against the larger population of Bosnian Muslims. In the depraved minds of many Christians and Muslims, God and Allah cannot just agree to disagree and co-exist peacefully.

Writing for all to read that God uses abortion as punishment reveals an irrational and depraved thought crime against humanity. Could that become a real crime if properly manipulated?

The biblical God hates evil but brags about creating evil, "I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the Lord do all these things." Isaiah 45:7 KJV.

Try thinking this through.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs