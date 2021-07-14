Obituaries for Herald-Leader - July 14, 2021

Barbara Ann Hall

Barbara Ann Hall, 81, of Gentry, died July 4, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center, Siloam Springs.

She was born at home on June 25, 1940, in Delaware County, Okla., to Sherman Howerton and Lena Mae (Whiteside) Howerton.

She married Drexel Hall on Oct. 11, 1960. They lived on a farm in the Fairmount Community until moving to Gentry in 1976. Barbara attended JBU and worked with the 4-H and the Girls Scouts.

She enjoyed sewing and doing crafts. After the children were grown, she worked at Occasions and Formal Evenings as a seamstress. For the last few years, she took joy in planting flowers and feeding the birds on her back porch. She loved planning and making Christmas gifts for all of her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Survivors include her children, Dea Ann Heinen and husband Rick of Siloam Springs, Teresa Allcorn and husband Bill of Colcord, Okla., Kevin Hall and wife Debbie of Gravette, and Angela Ditto and husband Scott of Oklahoma; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery, Gentry. A drop-in gathering for family and friends to celebrate her life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Gentry. Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.