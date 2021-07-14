SSPD starts speed enforcemnt campaign

Siloam Springs Police Officers are launching a concentrated week-long speed enforcement operation from July 12 through July 18. Higher speeds reduce a driver's ability to steer safely around other vehicles, roadway hazards and unexpected highway exits or directions. Drivers who ignore speed limits put themselves, their passengers and everyone on the road at risk.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2015, speeding was a contributing factor in 27 percent of all fatal crashes in the United States and more than 9,500 lives were lost.

The goal of the operation is to save lives and make drivers aware that no excuses are acceptable. Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.

For more information on the "Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine" mobilization, visit

www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov.