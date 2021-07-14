United Way's Phakhin speaks to Kiwanis Club

Photo submitted Ana Phakhin (middle) vice president of stategic investment and impact with United Way of Northwest Arkansas, was the guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs on July 7. Phakhin, pictured with club members Wendell Skelton (left) and Katie Rennard gave an update on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library's impact on the Siloam Springs community since since the inception of the program in this area.

From Staff Reports