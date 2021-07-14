WSS hires new attorney

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The town of West Siloam Springs hired Bryce P. Harp to serve as the new town/municipal authority attorney on July 1.

The West Siloam Springs board of trustees hired Harp, an attorney from Grove, Okla., to replace Jot Hartley as the town's legal counsel. Hartley's contract with West Siloam Springs expired at the end of the town's fiscal budget for 2020-2021 which ended June 30.

Harp has worked as a trial attorney in Delaware County, Okla. He has handled accidents, property damage and other civil matters, but has also done some municipal work in the past, he said. Harp said he made some changes to his practice so he will have the chance to spend more time with his family.

"It was a breath of fresh air," Harp said. "It's an exciting time for the town. It is a time to be with great people."

In his new role, Harp said he is hoping to help the town accomplish its goals by helping the sharp devoted leaders of West Siloam Springs do what they want to do.

Harp graduated from the University of Tulsa's law school in 2011, according to the University of Tulsa's alumni site. Harp began practicing in 2012 in Vinita, Okla., at Logan & Lowry before he went out on his own two years later, he said.

From 2014-2017, Harp had an office in Jay, Okla., before moving his practice to Grove in the spring of 2017, he said. Harp is presently renovating a building he hopes to use as his new office, he said.

Harp said he feels honored to be presented with the opportunity to serve West Siloam Springs and is looking forward to what is on the horizon.

Mayor/Municipal Authority Chair Rhonda Wise said she is looking forward to working with Harp.

"I think he will be a positive addition in helping guide and direct the town as we are going through future growth and development," Wise said.

Wise did not comment on Hartley's departure.

Hartley did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.